Filing period for Iowa elected offices starts Monday

Though the filing period does not start until Monday, U.S. Rep. Steve King has announced he will seek re-election to Iowa's 4th District, and four Republicans say they will challenge him in the June primary -- Randy Feenstra, Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steve Reeder. J.D. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in 2018, is the lone Democrat to announce.

In Woodbury County, five offices will be on the November ballot. They include the county auditor, county sheriff and three of the five board of supervisors seats. Democrat Auditor Pat Gill has not yet announced whether he will seek another term, while Republican Sheriff Dave Drew has said he will retire.

Republicans Rocky De Witt and Keith Radig and Democrat Marty Pottebaum were all elected to their first, four-year terms in 2016.