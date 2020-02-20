Filing period for Iowa elected offices starts Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans can start filing nomination papers for state and federal offices on Monday.
The filing period for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House seats and state House and Senate runs Monday through March 13.
Those wanting to run for county offices can file nomination papers March 2-20.
In South Dakota, the filing period for Republicans and Democrats ends on March 31, and runs through April 28 for no party candidates.
In Nebraska, the filing period is nearly over. It ended Tuesday for current officeholders who plan to seek re-election, while non-incumbent candidates have through March 2 to file. For the Nebraska Legislature District 17 seat, state Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, has announced she will seek re-election.
In advance of the filing periods, some Iowa Legislature lawmakers have already announced they will seek re-election, while others will not.
Though the filing period does not start until Monday, U.S. Rep. Steve King has announced he will seek re-election to Iowa's 4th District, and four Republicans say they will challenge him in the June primary -- Randy Feenstra, Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steve Reeder. J.D. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in 2018, is the lone Democrat to announce.
In Woodbury County, five offices will be on the November ballot. They include the county auditor, county sheriff and three of the five board of supervisors seats. Democrat Auditor Pat Gill has not yet announced whether he will seek another term, while Republican Sheriff Dave Drew has said he will retire.
Republicans Rocky De Witt and Keith Radig and Democrat Marty Pottebaum were all elected to their first, four-year terms in 2016.
Additionally, there is an April 14 special election for the county supervisors District 2 position vacated by Jeremy Taylor, who was forced to resign in January after Gill revoked his voter registration over questions involving Taylor's legal residence. The filing period for candidates for the special election runs through March 20.