SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are considering two firms who could offer financial consulting, as research continues on whether to push forward with a proposal to build a new jail.
County Finance Director Dennis Butler told the supervisors Tuesday that four firms submitted proposals to work as consultants, and he recommended two be interviewed further.
Butler said that work should be done by October 15. The two firms are D.A. Davidson and Hilltop Securities.
Since earlier this year, the supervisors have discussed a jail project that has an estimated cost of $49 million. While the financial consultant decision-making continues, Building Services Department Director Kenny Schmitz is getting drawings for how a jail could look. Those two pieces could come together by December, which could mean a public vote regarding financing sometime in 2020.
County Board Chairman Keith Radig said it would make more financial sense to build a new jail on the outskirts of the city rather than try to repair the aging Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. That site opened in 1987 at 407 Seventh St., across from the county courthouse.
Radig said repairs to the current jail could cost $14 million, and that expense would be hard to justify.
A capital project costing in excess of $1.2 million would require putting the issue up for a countywide vote. County leaders in recent years have said residents may not have the appetite to support such an expensive project.
Any firm hired as a consultant, could pursue the best course of action in financing the project. According to Tuesday's discussion, the county would not pay any financial adviser unless the proposal ultimately moves to a public vote on financing.
A few years ago, there was considerable research by the committee and the supervisors into renovating the existing jail.
The county considered phasing in several modernization projects for the jail at a cost of about $1 million each. Combined, those projects could have cost from $7 million to $12.6 million, depending upon when done, due to inflation.
But since the jail census was much lower in 2017, county officials in early 2018 decided not to proceed with any pieces of a renovation project.