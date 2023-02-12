DES MOINES — Siouxland sent seven first-term state lawmakers to the Iowa legislature Jan. 9. In the month since, those seven men, six Republicans and one Democrat, have weighed in on multiple contentious bills focusing on issues such as "school choice," caps on medical malpractice awards and the teaching of LGBTQ topics in schools.

"No vote here is taken lightly," Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton, said. "Realizing decisions made here affect the entire state is humbling."

De Witt is joined by fellow Senate Republican first-termers Lynn Evans, Aurelia and Kevin Alons of Salix.

In the Iowa House of Representatives, the freshman are Rep. J.D. Scholten, Sioux City; Rep. Zach Dieken, Granville; and Rep. Ken Carlson, Onawa. All but Scholten are members of the Republican Party which has a 64-36 advantage in the Iowa House and a 34-16 majority in the Iowa Senate.

Iowa State Sens. Kevin Alons and Lynn Evans First-term State Sens. Kevin Alons, third from left, and Lynn Evans, fourth from left, attend a hearing at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moine…

Like De Witt, Scholten, who ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, similarly mentioned the weight of each vote he's already taken in his first month while also noting he didn't expect to find a lot consensus as a member of the minority party.

"So far (the biggest surprise) has been how much bipartisan stuff gets done. The newsworthy bills are the divisive ones," he said.

Evans agreed.

"The number of bills that are bipartisan has been a pleasant surprise," he said.

In fact, when legislative disputes have happened over the past 30 days or so, Henderson said he's seen them not solely come down to partisanship.

"Frankly most of the battles are not across political lines so much as they are internal as we wrestle with what is best vs. what is expedient...I know that there is a potential battle in every issue," he said.

Rep. Bob Henderson Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City, seen on laptop, three rows back, center, working in the Iowa legislature during his first week in office.

The legislation placing a cap on cash awards for pain, suffering and other non-economic complications from medical malpractice lawsuits is one which scrambled the two parties. The bill, House File 161, passed the Senate by a 29-20 vote and the House by a 54-46 vote.

Just in the delegation of seven first-term Siouxlanders, four voted yes on the cap (Carlson, De Witt, Evans and Henderson) while three opposed the plan (Alons, Dieken and Scholten). Before debate was underway Wednesday, De Witt said, "This will likely be a long night as there will be many both for and against."

With the school choice bill, Evans was one of only three Republicans in the Iowa Senate to vote "nay." Nine Republicans in the Iowa House opposed it. No other Republican legislator in Siouxland joined Evans in opposition.

If the use of eminent domain for carbon-capture pipelines comes up this session, Alons said he could see dissension among legislators.

Rep. Zach Dieken Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville, center, during his first week at the Iowa State Capitol in January 2023. The first-term Dieken defeated an incu…

Before the session ends, De Witt anticipates property tax issues to come up.

In the run to the 90th legislature, De Witt, a former Woodbury County Supervisor, said he wanted to make sure any possible freeze on rates is tempered so Iowa's 99 counties are protected from any shortfalls.

"It has the potential to hamper counties in their budgeting process," De Witt said in early January.

Henderson, meanwhile, said the state needs to "find ways to help home-owners who are on fixed and limited incomes deal with property taxes."

Evans is expecting property tax issues to play a big role in 2023 as well.

"There are members on both sides of the aisle that agree that controls on property tax increases need to be addressed. How this will work in practice is where the conflict lies." Through his time so far, Evans, a former school superintendent, said he's proudest of having been appointed to the Early Childhood Iowa State Board.

"This is truly an honor," he said.

Alons said he still intends to address issues of "medical freedom" such as vaccination mandates.

"I will keep trying to focus on this issue and hopefully support other’s related bills and introduce some of my own," he said.

Property taxes didn't make the top of Scholten's list of potential battles, though.

"There are four types of bills I hope doesn’t get to the floor: One, all the culture war crap that punches down; two, the SNAP bill that doesn’t allow people on SNAP to be able to get white grains, baked, refried or chili beans, fresh meat or sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese; three, the Senate bill that allows 14-to-17-year-olds to work in mining, meatpacking, demolition, operating guillotine shears and other dangerous jobs; (and) full abortion bans," Scholten said.

Rep. J.D. Scholten Iowa State Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, center, at the statehouse during his first week as a legislator. Seated directly across from him …

Amid the discussions and debates and votes and workdays that begin at about 7:30 a.m., Scholten said he has learned to love the place he calls home even more.

"I love the drive home to Sioux City more than the drive to Des Moines," he said.

He then added how much he has appreciated getting to cover so many different matters. "I had one day where I had several subcommittees where I had to do research about hunting raccoons, to consumer data protection to knowing the regulations and limits of the Iowa Utilities Board."

Ken Carlson, from Onawa, said the days can be "hectic, overwhelming, frustrating and challenging" but that he's been helped by those around him.

"There are many very good people here," he said.

The biggest lesson for Henderson? Decision-making.

"All decisions will eventually be subjected to revision because the world is not static, and perfect will always be the enemy of good," he said.

Alons concurred in his own way.

"It is a challenge to deal with the reality that in this role you cannot please everyone and must make those hard decisions. I realize more than ever that I have to strive to understand my constituents and what they want, but ultimately I have to let God be my guide."