For Woodbury County pipelines proposals: No new setback distances

SIOUX CITY — No setback distances are being locked in for CO2 pipelines in Woodbury County.

The zoning Commission feels the current review and requirement process is sufficient, according to a recommendation submitted to the board of supervisors.

Dan Priestley, zoning coordinator, presented the recommendation to the Board Tuesday.

In response to Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solutions projects bringing pipelines throughout Woodbury County, the Board of Supervisors requested local rules be put in place to protect residents from hazards.

After a public hearing and fact finding done by county staff, the commission suggested the board stick with reviewing pipeline projects through the zoning conditional use permitting process.

The conditional use permit on its own is a “catch-all,” Priestley said, that requires county staff, the zoning commission and the board of adjustment to look at the application and reach out to all stakeholders in the process.

Priestley said community members who attended the commission meeting spoke out against allowing pipelines in Woodbury County. He added once the conditional use permit was explained to the community members, they understood the proposed process better.

Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is working to acquire 20.5 miles of pipeline through Woodbury County running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill.

Dallas-based Navigator Heartland Greenway is also working to acquire 26.6 miles of land for their proposed pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

The commission held a public hearing Nov. 28 to consider the establishment of separation requirements, consultation zones, planning areas, emergency response and hazard mitigation requirements, and abandonment and removal of hazardous pipelines.

The Board of Supervisors directed staff to create CO2 pipeline setback distances in October, following the lead of Shelby County. Board Chair Keith Radig said at the time he would like a local ordinance with a 500-foot setback with language that it will not supersede federal law.

The staff presented the zoning commission with a proposed setback distance of 330 feet from occupied structures and residential areas, and 50 feet for industrial and commercial zones. The amendment also proposed the establishment of separation requirements, consultation zones, planning areas, emergency response and hazard mitigation requirements, and abandonment and removal of hazardous pipelines.

The zoning commissioners brought up concerns about how the setbacks would impact the county, Priestley said. One concern was that there would be a corridor of space surrounding the pipeline that would restrict property owners.

Priestley said the commission prefers the conditional use permit as the primary way to scrutinize pipeline projects.