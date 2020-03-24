Former county department leader running for Woodbury County supervisor position

SIOUX CITY -- A former Woodbury County social services department head who battled the county supervisors in court is now running for a seat on the five-member board.
Patty Erickson-Puttmann, of Pierson, has filed nomination papers as a Democratic candidate for supervisor District 5. The first-term incumbent, Rocky De Witt, a Lawton Republican, is seeking another four-year term.
Erickson-Puttmann, 63, said Tuesday her extensive range of experience in working on county issues will help in her campaign.
"I have a broad range of direct experience working with county offices and departments, including mental health and disability services, the sheriff's office for grant writing and program planning, and courthouse restoration grant writing and construction contracts," she said.
Erickson-Puttmann added, "I feel experience is necessary in board operations to assess long-term impacts and consequences of action, but (it is) something that has been lost in the board's composition."
In January 2019, Woodbury County agreed to pay more than $182,000, including her salary through December, to settle a sexual discrimination and retaliation lawsuit Erickson-Puttmann filed related to her tenure as the county's social services coordinator.
Among the allegations Erickson-Puttmann made in her lawsuit were that current and former county officials cut her salary because she had filed a state civil rights complaint about her treatment.
She had served as Woodbury County's service coordinator for Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services group, and agreed to resign on June 30, 2019. The settlement ended Erickson-Puttmann's employment with the county after more than 29 years.
Erickson-Puttmann claimed in the 2017 lawsuit that county officials treated female employees differently than men and placed different standards and expectations on women.
The deadline for candidates to file for elected positions in the county is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In the Nov. 3 general election, county voters will elect supervisors in Districts 1, 3 and 5, as well as the sheriff and the auditor.
