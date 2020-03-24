Former county department leader running for Woodbury County supervisor position

SIOUX CITY -- A former Woodbury County social services department head who battled the county supervisors in court is now running for a seat on the five-member board.

Patty Erickson-Puttmann, of Pierson, has filed nomination papers as a Democratic candidate for supervisor District 5. The first-term incumbent, Rocky De Witt, a Lawton Republican, is seeking another four-year term.

Erickson-Puttmann, 63, said Tuesday her extensive range of experience in working on county issues will help in her campaign.

"I have a broad range of direct experience working with county offices and departments, including mental health and disability services, the sheriff's office for grant writing and program planning, and courthouse restoration grant writing and construction contracts," she said.

Erickson-Puttmann added, "I feel experience is necessary in board operations to assess long-term impacts and consequences of action, but (it is) something that has been lost in the board's composition."