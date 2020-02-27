Former department head drops age discrimination suit against Woodbury County, Ung

SIOUX CITY -- A former Woodbury County department head who claimed he was discriminated against because of his age has dropped his lawsuit against the county and county board chairman Matthew Ung.
Former Woodbury County Human Resources Director Ed Gilliland on Monday filed in district court to voluntarily dismiss his claims against the county and Ung.
Ung said he was glad to see the legal action had been halted, which he said came after an episode in which Ung asked Gilliland to resign instead of firing him, after investigating a personnel matter in 2017.
Ung said he made that move "as a gesture of goodwill intended to protect Gilliland's reputation and future employment prospects," so he was surprised to see Gilliland filed the lawsuit in December 2018, months after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors had accepted the resignation.
Ung said he was gratified to have avoided having to offer a financial settlement to Gilliland, who was represented by the Timmer & Judkins law firm of West Des Moines.
“My only counter to settlement demands was $0," Ung said in a statement. "Fourteen months after the filing of this lawsuit made a big splash, I hope as many people are watching now as did then. A lot of nasty lies have been spewed about me, but, at the end of the day, the action of my accuser to drop the case, rather than face me in court, speaks louder than those words."
Gilliland led the department from April 2014 to Jan. 2, 2018. At the time of his departure, at age 64, he told The Journal he was retiring.
After he left the position, Gilliland applied for unemployment benefits. Officials for the Iowa Workforce Development, which oversees benefits for the state's employers, denied his claim, and he appealed.
In challenging his application, the county claimed Gilliland voluntarily quit, which, in most cases, disqualifies an employee from collecting benefits.
But state administrative law judge Devon Lewis awarded Gilliland the benefits, concluding he "did not quit but was discharged from employment for no disqualifying reason."
Gilliland then filed a civil suit in Woodbury County District Court, which stated the "defendants discriminated against Ed and constructively discharged him in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act." He had sought damages, including compensation for emotional distress and attorney fees.
According to the lawsuit, Ung and former supervisor Jeremy Taylor, who assumed the board chairman and vice chairman roles, respectively, in 2016 "almost immediately...began a crusade to rid the county of its older managers and employees." The lawsuit said "on many occasions, Ung told Ed he wanted 'fresh' ideas and 'young' managers working for Woodbury County."
In his suit, Gilliland claimed the county forced out two other experienced department heads who were in their 50's or older.
In both his state administrative hearing and in the petition, Gilliland claimed he was ousted after Ung accused him of breaching the confidentiality of a Florida woman who was offered a job as the county's community & economic development department director.
Ung then demanded that Gilliland resign, and asked him why he would want "a s--- job like this, anyway," Lewis wrote.
Melissa Thomas, who worked in the human resources department under Gilliland, was named his successor as director in December 2017.