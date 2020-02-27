Former department head drops age discrimination suit against Woodbury County, Ung

SIOUX CITY -- A former Woodbury County department head who claimed he was discriminated against because of his age has dropped his lawsuit against the county and county board chairman Matthew Ung.

Former Woodbury County Human Resources Director Ed Gilliland on Monday filed in district court to voluntarily dismiss his claims against the county and Ung.

Ung said he was glad to see the legal action had been halted, which he said came after an episode in which Ung asked Gilliland to resign instead of firing him, after investigating a personnel matter in 2017.

Ung said he made that move "as a gesture of goodwill intended to protect Gilliland's reputation and future employment prospects," so he was surprised to see Gilliland filed the lawsuit in December 2018, months after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors had accepted the resignation.

Ung said he was gratified to have avoided having to offer a financial settlement to Gilliland, who was represented by the Timmer & Judkins law firm of West Des Moines.