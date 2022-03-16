Former Iowa congressional candidate J.D. Scholten to run for Iowa House seat in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten says he wants to represent his hometown of Sioux City in the Iowa Legislature.

The two-time Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District said he will run for the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 1 which largely includes the southern and western portions of Sioux City.

Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who represents House District 13, which covers much of the same territory as the new District 1, opted not to run for re-election this year after more than a decade in office.

"Growing up in Sioux City, graduating high school, attending college, playing professional baseball for the Explorers, and now living here as an adult, this is my home through and through. Sioux City has given me so much, I want to give back to the city I love," Scholten said in a news release Wednesday morning.

For his state House run, Scholten said he wants to prioritize addressing the cost of health care and making quality education more accessible to all residents.

"I am very passionate about growing Iowa’s economy, but not at the expense of workers, consumers or communities," he said.

Near the end of January, Scholten gave word he'd be leaving his executive director job with "RuralVote.org" for a "new opportunity." He joined the super PAC, which focuses on building relationships in rural communities, in 2021.

During his 2018 run for Congress, Scholten, a paralegal, lost to then-Rep. Steve King of Kiron by about 3% in the 4th District (one of the country's most Republican congressional districts). Scholten traveled the sprawling district in Northwest and North Central Iowa in an RV he nicknamed "Sioux City Sue" and took in contributions from donors across the country who wanted to see King defeated because of his past controversial statements on race and immigration.

Within months of the win, King stepped into a national scandal after he appeared to defend white supremacy in a story published by the New York Times. Following the incident, GOP House leaders stripped King of all of his committee assignments. When the 2020 Republican primary rolled around, King lost to state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull.

Scholten squared off against Feenstra in the November 2020 general election but couldn't make it as competitive as the 2018 race against King. When the votes were finally tallied, Feenstra won 62% of the vote to Scholten's 37%.

After his loss in 2018, Scholten took a job with a political nonprofit organization, called Working Hero Iowa, which traveled the state promoting the Earned Income Tax Credit.

In 2021, Scholten returned to the baseball to pitch for the Lyon’s Pub Warriors, a Class A Amateur Baseball Association team based in Minneapolis. In his first eight starts, Scholten had a 1.45 ERA through 55 2/3 innings, with nine earned runs allowed, 66 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a win-loss record of 7-1, with one save.

That same year, in August, Scholten targeted Major League Baseball (MLB) for what he said were "greedy" business practices, such as the game's high ticket prices, the league's elimination of 42 minor league clubs, including the Iowa-based Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings, and low salaries for minor league players. One portion of his campaign announcement actually called out the MLB for blacking out games.

After castigating the MLB in his announcement, Scholten thanked Hall for his dozen years in office.

"Chris Hall is a dear friend and has been a great advocate for Sioux City. The Iowa House will miss his leadership," Scholten said.

Per the release: Scholten played baseball at Morningside College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After college, he pursued a professional baseball career, including four different seasons with the Sioux City Explorers, and pitched in 7 different countries. He then worked as a paralegal, specializing in civil litigation, but found his true passion in helping others through pro-bono cases.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

