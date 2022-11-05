Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally

SIOUX CITY — For more than 70 minutes Thursday night, former President Donald Trump painted America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office.

"The Iowa way of life is under siege," the 45th president said at a Sioux Gateway Airport rally to support Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation," he said.

The self-described "law and order president" also talked of open borders, violent crime, "indoctrination" of children with "twisted race and gender lunacy," cresting communism and law enforcement officers who have been enfeebled by politically correct people in power.

"Out of control," was a phrase dropped into his speech more than once.

But, according to Trump, who repeated false claims about the 2020 election being "rigged" against him, Republican supporters in Iowa and elsewhere can regain some measure of control.

"If you want to stop destruction, save our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave," Trump said.

Why the stop?

Specifically, Trump made sure to tell people to cast ballots for Grassley and Reynolds who are both up for re-election this year.

An October Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Grassley with a 3% lead, among likely voters, over Democratic nominee Mike Franken of Sioux City. Were that figure to be the final margin on Nov. 8, it would be the closest Senate race of Grassley's 41-year career in the upper chamber.

Trump caricatured Franken, a retired three-star Navy admiral, as an "open borders extremist" and someone who is "terrible on the Second Amendment." Franken has repeatedly talked about civilian gun ownership in comparison to the use of firearms in the U.S. military and said to the Des Moines Register "no one handles firearms without strict training and understanding of the responsibilities associated. No one disputes the right to own firearms. The responsibility for safe use must be on the owners of firearms themselves."

As for Grassley, the 89-year-old, seven-term incumbent, Trump downplayed his age and touted the legislative record of Iowa's longest serving U.S. senator.

"He looks like he's 40," Trump said of Grassley. "He's helped me more than just about anybody."

The "help" Trump spoke of included Grassley's work to appoint 174 district court judges, 54 appeals court judges and three U.S. Supreme Court justices (per Axios).

Then Trump, who while in office faced scrutiny from corn growers for being overly accommodating of oil refineries, said Grassley, a family farmer himself, was a staunch defender of ethanol.

"He loves ethanol. I said, 'How good is it?' He said 'It doesn't matter. We want it,'" Trump said of an exchange with Grassley.

To further drive home Grassley's relationship with farmers, numerous audience members sported green caps and held signs saying "Farmers for Trump."

Grassley speaks

When Grassley spoke, he told the crowd he would continue to pursue investigations into the FBI and the Biden family.

"I'm not going to give up on trying to get political bias out of the FBI. And I'm not going to give up on my investigation of Hunter Biden and the other Bidens. We follow the facts and we follow the money," Grassley said. That promise elicited cheers of "Lock him up."

At another point, the crowd jeered when Grassley mentioned Palestinians.

He then suggested Iran is the "No. 1 perpetrator of terrorism in the world" and that the United States gives the country billions of dollars. (CNN reported in May 2021 that the Biden administration was "weighing unfreezing $1 billion in Iranian funds that the country could use for humanitarian relief, amid the negotiations for the US to reenter the 2015 nuclear deal.")

Immigration

"We must immediately force the restoration of every single Trump border security measure that achieved the strongest border in the history of country by far," said Trump, who launched his 2016 campaign by saying Mexico was intentionally sending rapists and drug dealers to the country.

To do that, he told the crowd, who chanted "build the wall" at one point, the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should be doubled and that legislation should be passed to allow for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

In the same section, Trump suggested drug dealers and drug traffickers should get the death penalty which is currently allowed in 27 states.

Historically, the death penalty in the United States has only been handed down in murder cases and the American Civil Liberties Union has said, "There is no credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than long terms of imprisonment."

Trump suggested law enforcement officers aren't able to do more to combat crime themselves because of alleged Democratic policies of defunding the police. (Spending for police budgets has increased in the country's three-largest cities since 2019, according to ABC News.)

Interruptions

More than once during his time at the podium, Trump cut short one train of thought to pursue another.

Just after calling for large-scale deportations, Trump asked for his supporters, at least 60 of whom left before the event ended, to move closer to the stage and mocked the press for having a better spot. He then immediately pivoted, saying, "If you want safety for your family and security for your community, you need to throw every Democrat the hell out of office."

Later, Trump mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (calling her "Crooked Hillary") and then riffed about getting seasick from trying to look at teleprompters blowing in the wind. Speeds for gusts got into the double digits and the temperature dropped into the low 40s.

As his time came to a close, Trump asked attendees to sign up for Truth Social, the Twitter-like app his company created, and shouted out Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, who is not up for re-election this year.

"That's the guy," Trump said pointing. Earlier this year, Sheehan hosted an event with constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall who has appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars network.

While winding up to deliver his signature catchphrase, Trump alighted on a thought about air travel in the United States, "once a nation revered for its magnificent airports which are now a crowded mess. You sit and wait for hours and then you’re notified that the plane won’t leave and they have no idea when it will."

And discussion about the estate tax, and Trump's work in office to, as Forbes said, "double the federal estate tax exemption for estate, gift and generations skipping taxes," the former president suggested some in the crowd might not want to give freely to future generations.

"Some of us have horrible children, do you have any horrible children?" Trump asked.

The prelude and Pelosi talk

Nearly 12 hours before the event, more than 100 rally-goers were in line to get in as "Who Let the Dogs Out?" by the Baha Men blasted over a loudspeaker near a stage where My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell later talked about the recent Brazilian election.

Lindell, who has been repeatedly banned from Twitter for baselessly insisting Trump won the 2020 election, said outgoing Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro lost to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva because 5.1 million votes were stolen during the election in the South American country.

Lindell was seen touring the event grounds with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who was one of the first candidates to speak.

"Americans are robbed, stabbed, raped, kidnapped, carjacked and murdered. But the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats in the media is Paul Pelosi," said Greene, whose remark drew boos from the crowd. Last Friday, law enforcement officers said they responded to a break-in at the Pelosi home and witnessed the 82-year-old being struck in the head with a hammer at least once. The suspect, David DePape, a Canadian man, reportedly asked "Where's Nancy?" in reference to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Greene delivered her remarks behind a podium behind a sign which read "Save America," the theme of the evening.

The slogan was one of a litany that could be found on Trump merchandise circulating throughout the airport grounds. Vendors sold flags saying, "Trump 2024," "Let's Go Brandon" (a euphemistic phrase deployed as a denunciation of President Joe Biden) and "White Lives Matter," while supporters strolled around in T-shirts with slogans such as "Mean Tweets and Cheap Gas."

Closer to the start time, a video played on two big screens that described the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as "third world" and "bulls***."

And though both Trump and Reynolds took Democrats to task for their support of transgender students and athletes, the event playlist featured "Rebel Rebel" by David Bowie which has been described as a song about a transgender girl who eventually finds confidence in herself.

What's ahead?

Trump's rally came as the former president appears poised to launch a 2024 White House bid once the midterms have concluded. At a recent event in Robstown, Texas, Trump talked about his successful 2016 campaign and failed 2020 re-election effort before teasing a third run.

During the Sioux City speech, Trump maintained the idea: "In order to make our country very successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again."

As he toys with announcing his candidacy, Trump continues to be mired in a litany of controversies and lawsuits.

"We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro wrote in a Dec. 31, 2020, email obtained by Congressional investigators. "Realistically, our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas."

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to prevent Congress from formalizing the electoral votes to make Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States of America.

Stronger after attacks

Trump told the crowd of several hundred that the reason for all of the lawsuits and all of the negativity directed his way was for one reason and one reason alone.

"They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you," Trump said.

Trump ended on the theme of fighting and said it would pay dividends.

"We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."