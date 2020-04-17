Former Sioux City legislator files lawsuit to push for more voting centers in June election

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City former state senator has filed a lawsuit seeking to force the top Woodbury County election official to open more voting centers in two upcoming elections, saying having only a few will harm the voting opportunities for Republicans.
Rick Bertrand, a Republican, filed the lawsuit in district court Thursday, with County Auditor Pat Gill named as the defendant. Gill, citing the necessity of halting community spread of the novel coronavirus, in recent weeks has urged all people to vote by mailed ballots, and said there will only be two polling places open on the June 2 primary election.
Gill said those would be in Sioux City and Climbing Hill. There is also a special election in the county on July 7.
Bertrand's petition asks for a temporary injunction to force Gill to have in-person voting in June at all the traditional polling places.
Bertrand, a Republican former state senator, said Democrats typically are more likely to embrace early voting. Gill is a Democrat, and in recent comments has pointed to the fact that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who is a Republican, also is urging Iowans to vote by mail rather than in polling places in the June primary election.
"By limiting vote centers, Gill, a registered Democrat, would be putting Republicans and nonparty Independents at a significant disadvantage," the suit says.
Bertrand also says if there are only two polling places, the lines will be long and put people in close proximity. He contends that is contrary to the push for people to be socially distant from others, in order to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.
Bertrand asserts that because of "fearful crowding" at the two polls, some people will choose not to vote at all.
Last week, President Donald Trump spoke and tweeted a few times about his criticisms of broad mail-in voting, which is being set up in many states lately.
On April 8, Trump tweeted, "Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans."
On Monday, Gill in a Journal article said Woodbury County voters "get it," since so far more than 9,000 ballots have been requested -- and more than 2,200 ballots completed -- for the July election to fill a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors vacancy.
