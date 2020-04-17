Former Sioux City legislator files lawsuit to push for more voting centers in June election

"By limiting vote centers, Gill, a registered Democrat, would be putting Republicans and nonparty Independents at a significant disadvantage," the suit says.

Bertrand also says if there are only two polling places, the lines will be long and put people in close proximity. He contends that is contrary to the push for people to be socially distant from others, in order to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Bertrand asserts that because of "fearful crowding" at the two polls, some people will choose not to vote at all.

Last week, President Donald Trump spoke and tweeted a few times about his criticisms of broad mail-in voting, which is being set up in many states lately.

On April 8, Trump tweeted, "Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans."

On Monday, Gill in a Journal article said Woodbury County voters "get it," since so far more than 9,000 ballots have been requested -- and more than 2,200 ballots completed -- for the July election to fill a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors vacancy.

