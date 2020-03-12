Former Sioux City policeman running for Woodbury County Sheriff position

SIOUX CITY -- Two Republicans will compete in a primary election in June, now that former police officer Chad Sheehan on Thursday announced he will run for the Woodbury County Sheriff position.

Sheehan, founder and president of Sheehan Strategic Solutions, in a press conference at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center announced his candidacy. Sheehan, 47, is a former Sioux City Police Department officer, who left that position about five years ago.

Sheehan said his experience in law enforcement would translate well to leading the county sheriff's office.

Sheriff Dave Drew in January announced he will not seek re-election this year, also gave his support to Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office, who was the first person seeking the Republican Party nomination for sheriff.

March 25 is the deadline for filing by people becoming candidates for county offices in Iowa. No Democrat has announced a run for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

