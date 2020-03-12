Former Sioux City policeman running for Woodbury County sheriff

SIOUX CITY -- Two Republicans will compete in a primary election in June, after former police officer Chad Sheehan on Thursday announced he will run for the Woodbury County sheriff position.

As Sheehan entered the field, current Sheriff Dave Drew changed his endorsement in the race, giving it to Sheehan.

Drew in January announced he will not seek re-election this year, and also gave his support to Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office. Wieck was the candidate to enter the race.

On Thursday, Drew confirmed to the Journal that he has shifted his endorsement to Sheehan, saying he didn't previously know Sheehan would run, and after forming a high opinion of him in the law enforcement field over recent years.

Sheehan said he also has the endorsements of two other top officials in the sheriff's office, with Chief Deputy Tony Wingert and Capt. Willie Garrett.

Sheehan, founder and president of Sheehan Strategic Solutions, in a press conference at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center announced his candidacy. Sheehan, 47, is a former Sioux City Police Department officer who left that position about five years ago.

