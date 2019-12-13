Former Sioux City teacher Julie Fischer, school district argue cases to judge

Clausen said Fischer's attitude "soured," and in one email she described West Middle School as "hell."

"It changed her demeanor toward the district, it changed her demeanor to fellow teachers and it changed her demeanor toward the administration," Clausen said.

Reinschmidt referenced the "h---" comment -- "It was said in jest," because she didn't want to lose a colleague from the school, who was considering a job shift.

Reinschmidt pushed back against Clausen's assertion that Fischer after 2016 became more outspoken against school personnel.

"There just is no evidence of that...Not little evidence, no evidence," Reinschmidt said.

Fischer is asking for a reversal of the board's decision, reinstatement to her former job and an award of back pay and benefits.

The board voted 4-1 at the conclusion of a five-hour closed session to terminate Fischer. Board members voted in favor of supporting Gausman's recommendation to terminate Fischer, and the four, along with the school district, were named as defendants in Fischer's petition.

