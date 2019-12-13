Former Sioux City teacher Julie Fischer, school district argue cases to judge

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County judge heard from two sides Friday as he weighs whether to affirm or overturn the firing of a teacher who had criticized administrative decisions and was accused of sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other teachers.
Julie Fischer's attorney, David Reinschmidt, during the 90-minute hearing before Woodbury County District Court Judge Steven Andreasen, said the Sioux City Community School District board's August decision to terminate Fischer's employment was unlawful and violated her First Amendment right to free speech.
"There is just no reason Ms. Fischer would have sent these (letters)," Reinschmidt said.
School district attorney Tim Clausen said school officials made a thorough decision over 15 hours and issued a 26-page decision that supported the conclusion that Fischer should be fired. Clausen said her demeanor to school personnel changed in 2016, after a decision to end a longstanding middle school reading program.
Clausen said Fischer's attitude "soured," and in one email she described West Middle School as "hell."
"It changed her demeanor toward the district, it changed her demeanor to fellow teachers and it changed her demeanor toward the administration," Clausen said.
Reinschmidt referenced the "h---" comment -- "It was said in jest," because she didn't want to lose a colleague from the school, who was considering a job shift.
Reinschmidt pushed back against Clausen's assertion that Fischer after 2016 became more outspoken against school personnel.
"There just is no evidence of that...Not little evidence, no evidence," Reinschmidt said.
Fischer is asking for a reversal of the board's decision, reinstatement to her former job and an award of back pay and benefits.
The board voted 4-1 at the conclusion of a five-hour closed session to terminate Fischer. Board members voted in favor of supporting Gausman's recommendation to terminate Fischer, and the four, along with the school district, were named as defendants in Fischer's petition.
In its written decision, issued Sept. 2, the board said Fischer was not terminated because of the content of the letters, but because she violated the district's Mandatory Cooperation in Workplace Investigation Policy and Code of Ethics. The board ruled Fischer made false statements and provided misleading information during the district's investigation.
In the first part of the Friday hearing, Andreasen said he was granting the motion by Clausen to dismiss the school board members from the case, which still continues with the district. Andreasen said he was not ready to make any ruling related to the First Amendment free speech issues, and his overall decision will be coming in days ahead.
Fischer, who frequently criticized Gausman and his administration, was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials. The letter to Gausman said, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB."
On Friday, Clausen said that phrasing by Fischer "is an overt threat."
The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's post office. Clausen said there was video footage of Schmidt buying the stamps just before noon on the day in question.
Fischer has denied writing or sending the letters, and Reinschmidt said no evidence supports the district's conclusion that she did. He said Gausman asserted with no evidence that, "I know she did it."
Reinschmidt said Fischer does not know what happened to the stamps she bought, as it was possible she placed them in either her school office or the real estate office she operates, where someone could have taken and used them.
"She was the stamp provider....People just knew Julie had stamps," Reinschmidt said.
Clausen said the board came to the sound conclusion of believing Fischer either wrote, sent or knows who sent the letters.
The board decision made brief mention of Fischer's First Amendment claims, saying that the content of some of the letters was threatening and was not protected free speech.
Reinschmidt reminded Andreasen that criminal harassment charges filed against Fischer were dismissed in Woodbury County in March after a magistrate ruled the letters may have been "annoying, rude and disheartening," but were protected by her First Amendment free speech rights. Union County prosecutors in South Dakota later dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lives in southeast South Dakota.
