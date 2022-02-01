Former Sioux City YMCA could see major overhaul

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members have expressed interest in potentially working with a group to redevelop the former YMCA to head off the city's plans to demolish the long-vacant building at 722 Nebraska St.

At a day-long capital improvement budget hearing Saturday, Mayor Bob Scott said a "pretty legitimate" group approached him recently about renovating the building into transitional housing. When contacted by The Journal Monday, Scott declined to identify the group.

City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said Monday that he doesn't know which group it is and that he isn't currently working with any group interested in renovating the building. Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager, said no one has contacted his office about rehabbing the building in years.

"That's why the accumulation of funds has been started so that we could do the demolition," Bullock said Monday. "When there's new investors looking at buildings like that, they do, a lot of times, start with council members to gauge interest and, then, move forward to the building department after that."

The building has sat vacant since 2009, when the Siouxland YMCA sold it after moving across the river into the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA building on the South Sioux City riverfront. It has changed hands twice since then, with conditions going downhill following gutting work that landed a former owner in prison for violation of Environmental Protection Agency asbestos removal standards.

Bullock said the building was placarded in December 2016. The council issued a demolition order in April 2018, but then voted to stay demolition for 90 days. At that time, Residential Equity Partners, the Concord, California-based company that owns the property, had already provided the necessary documents and $70,000 required to postpone the demolition for three months. Since Residential Equity Partners failed to perform, Bullock said the matter went back to the council in January 2020 and they voted to reinstate the demolition order.

Bullock said demolition was originally delayed due to a number of people looking at the structure. He said these individuals had plans to rehabilitate it and change it into a new use.

"A lot of things were abated and made so that it was safe to the general public. Things weren't falling off. The building was maintained secured. If it was ever found open, a welfare check was done and it was resealed, so that we could continue on with the folks looking at it," he said. "All those efforts fell through, so that's when the demolition orders came."

The city has set aside $750,000 in funding for the YMCA's demolition. An estimated $130,000 of that will go toward asbestos abatement. Demolition itself is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

During Saturday's budget hearing, Scott asked the other four council members if they would consider giving the group that contacted him some of those funds to renovate the building, if they were "legitimate and bona fide." Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr expressed verbal support, as did Councilman Alex Watters.

"It's not really developable if we demo it, so I'd rather utilize those funds if you think this group can really do something," Watters said.

Bullock said his office hasn't had any communication with the current owners since 2018. He said Residential Equity Partners has legal responsibilities for the cost of demolition.

"It's not from lack of effort of trying to reach out to them. There's been zero response back from them," he said. "There's no indication at all that they have any intention whatsoever to do anything with (the building)."

Bullock said he couldn't comment on how the building might change ownership, but noted that there are different options under Iowa law, depending on whether the building is deemed abandoned. He said it's "not typical" for the city to obtain ownership of such a structure.

"Now, that doesn't mean we can't. It just means that typically we don't," he said.

Dougherty told the council that he went through the building two months ago and "came away skeptical" about renovation, as the building is in "rough shape." However, he said his office will work with the group that contacted Scott.

"I would say they really need to go through the building. You gotta see the reality of it, because it's tough," he said.

Bullock said the concrete structure of the building is "solid," but he said the interior plaster is lying in piles across the floor. The building's layout poses additional challenges for those looking to transform the space.

"I know that portions of it were built at different times. It basically comes together as one building, but, based on floor levels and transitions between areas, it's like there's four separate buildings there," he said.

Regardless of whether the building is redeveloped or demolished, the asbestos must be abated.

"We could move forward with the abatement piece of it and, then, save the rest and decide if we want to help with the developer," Schoenherr said.

Bullock said Monday that the most economical way to demolish the building would be to work within the confines of the wall structure along the north and east, in order to hold back the earth, much like was done at the site of the former YWCA at Sixth and Jackson streets. Shepherd's Garden, a privately-funded green space with a Christian focus, was dedicated there in 2015.

"It would just have to fall within the zoning requirements," Bullock said of what the site could be if the building is demolished. "A building was built there before. It doesn't mean that a building couldn't be built there again. But, there would definitely be a challenge with the topography the way it is."

