Former state legislator declines to wear mask during Sioux City Council meeting

Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall and other city buildings to impede the spread of the novel coronavirus. A public health order issued in mid-November by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, which requires mask wearing when people are in an indoor public space and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, remains in effect until Jan. 8.

When contacted by The Journal by phone after the meeting, Bertrand called Watters "a typical elitist Democrat politician" who "tries to dictate what other people should do."

"I went in there not to talk about a mask. I went in there to talk about fireworks as a property owner. He decided to engage in that conversation," Bertrand said. "I was socially distanced. I was not around anyone. When he offered me the mask, I declined," he said. "... The reality of it is that if they wanted to remove me, remove me. That's not where the other council members were."

Bertrand said he will wear a mask when the legislature passes a law that mandates him to wear a mask.

"You're looking at overreach by local politicians trying to enforce something in a public forum," he said. "Show me the law."