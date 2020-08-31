 Skip to main content
Former state senator calls for resignation of County Auditor Gill
SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa State Senator Rick Bertrand is calling for the immediate resignation of Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Woodbury County District Court Judge Patrick Tott ruled Friday to void absentee ballot request forms sent out by Gill. At issue was Gill's decision to send absentee ballot request forms to over 56,000 registered voters that had their personal information -- like names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers -- filled in.

To date, roughly 14,000 absentee request forms had been returned to Gill's office. 

Last month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate told local officials that forms must be mailed blank to voters in order to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties. Tott ruled that Gill's office must obey Pate's directives and orders. 

Bertrand said if Gill refused to resign, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors should take immediate action.

"On behalf of the taxpayer, and the integrity of our local election process, I call on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to expedite an investigation into Gill's illegal behavior," Bertrand wrote in a news release on Monday.

In April, Bertrand -- a registered Republican -- sued Gill -- a registered Democrat -- claiming voter suppression after two voting centers would be available during a primary and special election to fill former Jeremy Taylor's seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. The number of polling stations was eventually increased to five.

When contacted on Monday, Gill declined a request to comment on Bertrand's latest lawsuit. 

Pat Gill

Gill
Rick Bertrand mug

Bertrand
