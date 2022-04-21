Former Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Gary Brown to fill in with resignation of Andrew Donawa

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Andrew Donawa has resigned after six months on the job.

Gary Brown, the longtime director who Donawa succeeded, has offered to temporarily come out of retirement to fill the position until July 30, or a replacement is found.

Donawa, who was hired in November 2021, said his resignation is effective April 29.

Brown told the board of supervisors on Tuesday he would be willing to fill in as the director at no cost to the county until a new director is hired.

Brown retired in July 2021 after 41 years in the department.

The job description needs to be updated because it still has tasks the emergency management director is responsible for, Brown said, which was previously combined with emergency services. He also suggests a reorganization of the department.

He suggested the board put together an interview committee made of two supervisors, to rural fire employees, two rural EMS employees, the medical director and the human resources director.

“Woodbury County and emergency services staff need and deserve a qualified individual to lead the department,” Brown said.

Donawa was one of five candidates interviewed for the position. He was chosen because of his leadership and his previous involvement with emergency services, board member Rocky De Witt said at the time.

