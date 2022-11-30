Former Woodbury County sheriff withdraws from open seat consideration

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew has withdrawn his name from the consideration to replace Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt.

In mid-November, Auditor Pat Gill said he planned to suggest Drew for the appointment.

De Witt was elected to Iowa Senate District 1, ousting Democrat Jackie Smith. He is not allowed to hold both elected positions and will have to step down from the Board of Supervisors before the legislative session begins in January.

Gill said he believed Drew to be the most qualified individual in the district. At the time Gill said he had reached out to Drew to consider the appointment.

“I have been mulling it over for a few weeks and decided I served in the greatest elected office in Woodbury County, serving as sheriff, and my time is over as an elected official,” Drew said in a news release.

Drew worked for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for 37 years, eight of which were as sheriff. He currently works at Western Iowa Tech as the college police science coordinator and the director of the Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

“Teaching Police Science at WITCC and overseeing the Regional Law Enforcement Academy is where my heart is,” he said.

De Witt told the Journal previously he plans on staying on the board until the end of the year. The Iowa legislative session begins on Jan. 9, with swearing-in occurring on Jan. 8

A committee made up of the treasurer Tina Bertrand, auditor Pat Gill, and county attorney James Loomis will meet after De Witt’s resignation to make an appointment, Gill said.

Gill said if De Witt submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 2 setting his resignation date for Jan. 8, the committee could meet on Jan. 3. An appointment could be made four days after the publication of intent.

Drew said he believes the county would be better served with a “fresh face” replacing De Witt.

By law, the committee can make an appointment within 40 days of the vacancy or choose to hold a special election. Voters can petition for a special election within 14 days of the publication of the vacancy or appointment.

The petition must be signed by people representing at least ten percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.