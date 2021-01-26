Former Woodbury County Supervisor Monson picked to fill vacancy created by deployment

SIOUX CITY -- Mark Monson will rejoin the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in February, following his appointment Tuesday to a position opening created by the lengthy overseas military deployment of Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

"I know what to do when I go in there. I was there 12 years," Monson said in an interview outside the meeting.

The supervisors in their most recent meeting on Jan. 19 debated whether the position needed to be filled, then Supervisor Matthew Ung in the Tuesday meeting recommended the appointment of Monson.

Supervisor Keith Radig was the sole no vote in the 3-1 outcome, again asserting he was willing to wait some weeks down the line to see if the board could function sufficiently with four, instead of five, supervisors.

"It is not Mark personally. Mark, I think you are a great guy," Radig said to Monson, who technologically called into the meeting.