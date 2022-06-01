Former Woodbury emergency management director takes job in Plymouth County

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat has accepted the same position with Plymouth County.

Socknat’s resignation was approved by the Woodbury County supervisors on May 17 with an effective date of July 22.

On Tuesday Socknat was introduced to the Plymouth County Board of Supervisor as the new emergency management coordinator, replacing Duane Walhof, who is retiring.

Walhof started as the Plymouth County emergency management coordinator in 2015 after retiring from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Socknot started as the coordinator in October 2016 replacing Michelle Skaff who shifted to become a deputy auditor in the County Auditor Office.

She was the recommended hire by the Woodbury County Emergency Management Commission. The group was comprised of at-the-time County Sheriff Dave Drew and mayors of county towns.

Prior to joining Woodbury County, Socknat worked in disaster preparedness for the U.S. Air Force.

Woodbury County has initiated the hiring process for the emergency management coordinator with the entry wage set at $55,000 to $70,000.

Emergency Management departments are responsible for mitigating against, preparing for, responding to and recovering from all disasters that may impact residents in that county.

Socknot is the second department head to leave the county in the last two months. In April, Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Andrew Donawa resigned after six months on the job. That position has not been filled.

