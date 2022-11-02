Four candidates competing for two spots on Dakota County Board of Commissioners

DAKOTA CITY — In the Dakota County Board of Commissioners race, which features four candidates (two Republicans and two Democrats) vying for two seats, one issue comes up repeatedly.

For years now, the Nebraska county has considered expanding its jail by adding 112 beds. The plan, according to proponents, hinged on the county guaranteeing the U.S. Marshals Service 85 beds per day. In exchange, the Marshals Service would've paid $150 a day per inmate for 30 months which could've covered initial cost estimates for the project.

But cost estimates rose and in November 2021, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against hiring a construction manager, which threw the plan into uncertainty.

One of those no votes belonged to Larry Albenesius, the lone incumbent running in this year's Dakota County Commissioners race. In a subsequent vote on approving a preconstruction services agreement for the jail, the Democratic candidate voted "yes." Despite multiple phone calls on a number of days, he was unable to talk with The Journal about his election bid and what his top priorities would be if he retains his seat on the county board.

Republican challenger Martin Hohenstein, who previously served on the board from 2017 through 2021, said he supports the expansion project in part because of the sheer need for it.

"Within the next 10-15 years, Dakota County is going to need to put an addition to that jail. And at that time the cost would probably be $25 million. And if the Marshals Service is willing to pay to put that addition on our jail, I think we’re foolish not to let that happen," Hohenstein said.

Whether with the jail or with other county decisions, Hohenstein said it should be the board's top priority to carefully decide on monetary matters.

"Anything you could do to keep the taxes down is huge," said Hohenstein, a self-employed contractor.

Hohenstein said he decided to run again because he believes he still had more to accomplish with the board after his re-election defeat in the 2020 cycle.

"I just felt like I'm in a pretty good position to help the board move forward," Hohenstein said.

When asked why Dakota County voters should ultimately go with him in November, Hohenstein pointed to those experiences on the board and to his work habits.

"If they vote for me, I'm definitely going to be working for them. In the four years that I spent there, I never missed a meeting. I showed up and I never ducked a phone call. My door’s always open."

South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum, who's running as the other Republican candidate in the four-person race, agrees with the need for the jail expansion and thinks it would be a fiscal boon.

"It would bring revenue to the county and it would help with basically everything that goes on with the county," Van Berkum said.

Along with the jail, Van Berkum said he wants to see taxes lowered and more businesses recruited to the county.

"We can lower taxes and have more revenue coming into the county," he said.

Why Van Berkum decided to run and what sets him apart from his fellow candidates are quite similar.

"I feel like I have some new insights, some different insights, some different ideas that would make the community (and) this county better," said Van Berkum.

Along with Albenesius, educator and farmer James Hartnett is the other Democratic candidate for the board. His reason for running and his top priority if elected on Nov. 8 are almost one and the same: stopping construction of carbon capture pipelines in the county.

"I’ve just been looking at various failed projects that have tried with carbon capture, a lot of money being spent trying to capture the carbon, and it still doesn’t work," Hartnett said.

He added that he'd like to see the county more rigorously defend the property assessments it makes, especially in regard to big businesses.

"We don't really have a good handle on our large businesses, these huge corporations. Are they paying their fair share of taxes? That’s why I’ve said my slogan is 'fighting for the farmer.' One has to cover the big money, the big taxes," Harnett said.

According to Hartnett, a fighting spirit is what differentiates him from others in the race.

"I think we all have to fight," he said. "All the farmers have to fight. All the landowners have to fight and just say "Nope, that doesn’t work. Stay out."