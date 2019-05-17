{{featured_button_text}}
John Delaney

U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., a 2020 presidential hopeful, talks with voters at Jackson Street Brewing in Sioux City on Dec. 2. Delaney is among a number of Democrats running for president who are expected to visit Northwest Iowa this year in the run-up to the state's 2020 caucuses.

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Several Democratic presidential candidates will hold campaign events over the next week in Northwest Iowa, including a first Sioux City appearance by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The other Democrats who have set events are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, of Colorado, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio.

SATURDAY

Ryan's event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jitters, 306 Virginia St., in Sioux City.

Heartland Forum Tim Ryan

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during Heartland Forum at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

In two Saturday events, Bennet will speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Morningside College Olsen Student Center, 3609 Peters Ave., in Sioux City, and at 5 p.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake.

WEDNESDAY

Delaney will speak at noon Wednesday in an event at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., in Sioux City. Later that day, Delaney will hold a 4 p.m. immigration policy discussion at King's Pointe Resort, 1520 E. Lakeshore Drive, in Storm Lake, then speak at a 6:30 p.m. event with the Dickinson County Democratic Party at Nature Trails Clubhouse, 465 202nd St., in Milford.

THURSDAY

Harris' campaign team has announced her Sioux City event will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, at a site to be determined. Harris is expected to discuss proposals to provide raises for teachers and to combat climate change.

Kamala Harris

Harris

Iowa is the first state with a contest in the presidential nominee election system. There are more than 20 Democrats running for president.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held two events in Sioux City.

