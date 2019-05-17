SIOUX CITY -- Several Democratic presidential candidates will hold campaign events over the next week in Northwest Iowa, including a first Sioux City appearance by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
The other Democrats who have set events are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, of Colorado, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio.
SATURDAY
Ryan's event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jitters, 306 Virginia St., in Sioux City.
In two Saturday events, Bennet will speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Morningside College Olsen Student Center, 3609 Peters Ave., in Sioux City, and at 5 p.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake.
WEDNESDAY
Delaney will speak at noon Wednesday in an event at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., in Sioux City. Later that day, Delaney will hold a 4 p.m. immigration policy discussion at King's Pointe Resort, 1520 E. Lakeshore Drive, in Storm Lake, then speak at a 6:30 p.m. event with the Dickinson County Democratic Party at Nature Trails Clubhouse, 465 202nd St., in Milford.
THURSDAY
Harris' campaign team has announced her Sioux City event will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, at a site to be determined. Harris is expected to discuss proposals to provide raises for teachers and to combat climate change.
Iowa is the first state with a contest in the presidential nominee election system. There are more than 20 Democrats running for president.
On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held two events in Sioux City.