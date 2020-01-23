Four other Sioux City voters list Jeremy Taylor's Grandview home as their address

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor acknowledged Thursday he previously rented the Grandview Boulevard home he claims as his legal residence to three other people who also continue to list it as their address for voting purposes.
The admission came under questioning during a special hearing into whether Taylor's voter registration should be revoked.
Pat Gill, the state's top election official, weighed various evidence during Thursday's 85-minute hearing at the county courthouse. Gill is scheduled to rule Friday morning on a challenge filed by a local citizen, Maria Rundquist, who claims state law should require Taylor to register at a different Sioux City address.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two homes -- one at 3215 Grandview Blvd. that Taylor has had since 2003, and another at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
During Thursday's testimony, Taylor said he has "taken great steps" to maintain his legal residency at the Grandview Boulevard home, staying there four nights per week, even though it's a hardship to miss his wife and six children, who spend 90 percent of their time in their larger home on Christy Road.
"I am there (Grandview) most of the time alone...We haven't lived traditional lives," Taylor told Gill during the hearing in the Woodbury County Courthouse.
But Rundquist introduced copies of city water bills that showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.
"In my view, no water equals no residence...How do you live in a house if you don't use water?" Dan Greenswell, a Sioux City school board member who spoke in support of Rundquist's challenge, asked rhetorically.
Residential water customers pay a minimum fee, even for small amounts of water. The city meters measure usage in CCF, or one-hundred cubic feet, which amounts to 748 gallons.
City officials confirmed the bills show the meter at the Grandview home did not move during the months of July, August, September, October, November and January. But Taylor countered by saying he limits his water use to about 10 to 12 gallons per day; some days only using it for drinking. Because of that, the meter did not reach 1 CCF until the December bill, he said.
In the first five months of 2010, prior to the Taylors purchasing the Christy Road home, the city bills show water consumption at the Grandview home ranged from 13 to 49 CCF.
During Thursday's hearing, Taylor also produced his drivers license, vehicle registration, pay stubs, mail and tax returns that all listed the Grandview address as his legal residence.
Taylor also submitted statements from five neighbors living in three homes in the 3200 block of Grandview who vouched for him. One resident, Toan Nguyen, said, "I see him come and go frequently and believe he resides in our neighborhood."
Speaking in support of Rundquist, Eric Wissling, who lives within a block of Taylor at 33rd Street, said he's been watching the Grandview home closely in recent weeks.
"I have not seen him in the neighborhood, anybody in the home, since last summer," Wissling said.
Taylor twice looked in the direction of Wissing when saying people have been monitoring his Grandview home, adding he'd contacted police about what he viewed as an intrusion of his privacy.
Thursday was the first of two legal hearings exploring questions surrounding Taylor's residency. At 10 a.m. Monday, a three-person panel comprised of county Attorney P.J. Jennings, county Treasurer Mike Clayton and Gill will hear a challenge filed by another citizen who claims that Taylor should be forced to resign from the board of supervisors because he no longer lives in the district in which he was elected in November 2018.
Woodbury is among the Iowa counties that elect supervisors at large but require them to reside in five districts drawn with equal populations. Taylor's home on Christy Road is located in Supervisor Marty Pottebaum's district.
Under state law, a vacancy is automatically triggered when an elected official moves out of a district. But state and county officials say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.
This is not the first time the Taylors have owned two Sioux City homes simultaneously. In addition to the Grandview home, the Taylors owned a single-family home at 3034 Pierce St. from 2010 to 2018. They then sold the Pierce Street home for $186,000.
During Thursday's hearing, Gill cited county records that show Taylor listed his voter registration address at Grandview Boulevard in 2003, switched it to Pierce Street in 2010, switched back to Grandview in 2013, reverted to Pierce Street in 2015 and then back to Grandview in March 2018.
"The situation was, we were back and forth," Taylor explained under Gill's questioning.
Gill also noted that five voters in recent years listed 3215 Grandview Blvd. as their voter registration address and four continue to do so. That includes Jeremy Taylor, his wife Kim Taylor, and three women who had rented the property in recent years.
Under questioning from Gill, Taylor acknowledged the rental agreements but said he could not require the tenants to change their voting registrations after they stopped living there.
Taylor listed his home at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his voting address when he won his current four-year term in District 2 in November 2018.
In May, he and his wife purchased the 2,500-square-foot home on Christy Road in the eastern Morningside neighborhood.
Greenwell said "common sense would tell you" a person doesn't buy a $470,000 house and not live there.
Taylor said he often spends the night at Grandview by himself, but one night his son also stayed there after a late sporting event, rather than return to the Christy Road residence. He also mentioned the family stayed at Grandview one night around the Christmas holiday, after visiting his parents who live about three blocks away.
Tom Verzani, a rural Sioux City man who spoke in support of Rundquist's challenge, submitted a copy of the mortgage loan document for Taylor's home on Christy Road. The mortgage says signers must occupy the mortgaged property as a principal residence.
"He is required to reside in the house," Verzani said.
Taylor did not call any witnesses during the hearing. His wife sat next to him during the proceedings.
About 30 people, many of them county employees, attended the hearing.
Gill said he will release his ruling to both parties at 10 a.m. Friday, when it also will be posted on the county website. His decision, based on a preponderance of evidence, can be appealed to Woodbury County District Court.
"Voter registration is largely an honor system," Gill said as the hearing began. He mentioned it was only the second challenge of a voter registration in his 24 years as county auditor.