Four other Sioux City voters list Jeremy Taylor's Grandview home as their address

But Rundquist introduced copies of city water bills that showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.

"In my view, no water equals no residence...How do you live in a house if you don't use water?" Dan Greenswell, a Sioux City school board member who spoke in support of Rundquist's challenge, asked rhetorically.

Residential water customers pay a minimum fee, even for small amounts of water. The city meters measure usage in CCF, or one-hundred cubic feet, which amounts to 748 gallons.

City officials confirmed the bills show the meter at the Grandview home did not move during the months of July, August, September, October, November and January. But Taylor countered by saying he limits his water use to about 10 to 12 gallons per day; some days only using it for drinking. Because of that, the meter did not reach 1 CCF until the December bill, he said.

In the first five months of 2010, prior to the Taylors purchasing the Christy Road home, the city bills show water consumption at the Grandview home ranged from 13 to 49 CCF.

During Thursday's hearing, Taylor also produced his drivers license, vehicle registration, pay stubs, mail and tax returns that all listed the Grandview address as his legal residence.