SIOUX CITY -- A retired three-star admiral from Northwest Iowa on Monday entered the field for the U.S. Senate seat that will be settled by voters in 2020.
Mike Franken in a release and
social media video posts said he's ready to pursue the Senate position with lessons from his Iowa upbringing and U.S. Navy leadership posts.
“I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy, and I’m not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share,” Franken said.
“Republicans like Joni Ernst and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell never stand up to Donald Trump, and too many D.C. Democrats aren’t championing bold solutions for the climate crisis, the cost of health care, and Wall Street greed," Franken said, also in the video.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Franken was raised in Sioux County. He said he spent years in senior policymaking, strategy and planning roles for the Defense Department, before retiring in October 2017 and later moving to Sioux City.
A few weeks ago, Franken spoke in the Sioux City metro at a Siouxland Progressive Women event with Graham and Mauro. At that point, he was investigating becoming a candidate, and continued traveling Iowa.
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful in the forum.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from an audience member while campaigning Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a forum in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, waves to the audience as he enters the stage Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
In a Monday release, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, "Franken now joins a field that finds itself in a race to the far left, embracing the values of coastal elites, including socialized medicine and policies that would destroy our agricultural economy."
-- An earlier online version of this story incorrectly attributed quotes to Franken. The story has been corrected with Franken’s comments.
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
More video from this section