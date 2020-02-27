Franken says Democratic battle to oppose Ernst about to shift to higher gear

SIOUX CITY -- With just over three months to go before Iowa's June 2 primary election, Mike Franken says the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate is about to move into a higher gear.

Franken, a retired Naval officer who lives in Sioux City, said he fully expects to defeat three other Democratic candidates, earning the right to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall.

While he's collected less in campaign contributions than at least two of his three Democratic opponents, Franken said he's got the right message to prevail in the primary over Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham.

Franken said he's the ideal Democrat to oppose Ernst, since he has military experience to match hers. He noted he also comes from a working class rural background and knows how the levers of power work in Washington, D.C.

"I came in the race to ensure there was a Democrat who negated how Joni Ernst got elected," Franken said. "I'm a farm kid from public schools. I'm not elitist...I'm as rural as rural gets."