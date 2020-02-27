Franken says Democratic battle to oppose Ernst about to shift to higher gear

SIOUX CITY -- With just over three months to go before Iowa's June 2 primary election, Mike Franken says the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate is about to move into a higher gear.
Franken, a retired Naval officer who lives in Sioux City, said he fully expects to defeat three other Democratic candidates, earning the right to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall.
While he's collected less in campaign contributions than at least two of his three Democratic opponents, Franken said he's got the right message to prevail in the primary over Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham.
Franken said he's the ideal Democrat to oppose Ernst, since he has military experience to match hers. He noted he also comes from a working class rural background and knows how the levers of power work in Washington, D.C.
"I came in the race to ensure there was a Democrat who negated how Joni Ernst got elected," Franken said. "I'm a farm kid from public schools. I'm not elitist...I'm as rural as rural gets."
In fundraising, Greenfield, a businesswoman and former congressional candidate, dwarfs the field. She raised $1.6 million for the final three months of 2019, in the most recent quarterly reporting period for the Federal Election Commission. Greenfield, who is favored by the Senate Democrats' political arm, brought in $3.35 million for the year, and after paying campaign expenses, ended Dec. 31 with $2.16 million in cash.
By comparison, Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, raised $41,388 for the fourth quarter and $179,693 for the year, along with loaning $2.6 million to his campaign and paying back $850,000 of those loans. After all those moves, Mauro has $1.4 million cash on hand.
Franken, raised $133,405 for the final quarter and $283,719 for the year, and has $124,786 cash on hand.
Graham, an Indianola attorney, did not file a fourth quarter report. She ended the third quarter with $20,153 cash on hand.
Franken, a three-star admiral who led military operations in Africa and also served as a Navy liaison in Congress, is a Sioux Center native who returned to Northwest Iowa following his retirement in October 2017.
Many prominent Iowa Democrats and the national Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed Greenfield.
"She has a leg up indeed," Franken said, adding that money follows the DSCC endorsement.
On Monday, Greenfield toured the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City as part of her statewide Hear it From the Heartland tour.
"Growing up in a town of 500, we always looked out for each other. That’s what they do at Siouxland Community Health Center. We must keep fighting to expand access to affordable health care," Greenfield said.
Also on Monday, which was the first day in a three-week period in which candidates for federal office can officially file campaign papers, Graham took that filing step.
Mauro's most recent public campaign event was in Davenport with union supporters on Sunday, as he is out working to land supporters. Mauro tweeted, "They are concerned about the same issues that impact all Americans - the environment, healthcare, education, economic security, safe communities, affordable housing & much more."
Franken said he is concerned about how climate change effects aren't being addressed. He said Democrats should not be afraid of bold moves, since lawmakers over prior decades took big steps to add the Social Security retirement benefits program, build the interstate highway system and bring electricity to rural areas.
"This is an example of good government. There is a role for big government," he said.
Franken said the current political culture, led at the top by President Donald Trump, is bereft in terms of decency and honesty. He wants to be part of making public policy in a way that's infused with honesty in addressing longstanding problems.
"Probity of character transcends all...It is all about character. Why are we so decrepit?" Franken said.