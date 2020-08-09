You are the owner of this article.
Futsal court planned for Sioux City's Leif Erikson Park
top story

Futsal court

A similar Mini-Pitch System, as pictured above, could be installed at Leif Erikson Park by mid-October if the project receives Sioux City Council approval.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A futsal court could be coming to Leif Erikson Park in the fall.

Futsal, a smaller version of soccer, is typically played by four field players and a goalkeeper on a hard surface.

The Sioux City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday that would approve a donation and construction agreement with Kick It Forward of Des Moines for the donation and installation of a Mini-Pitch System to support futsal.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said several Iowa cities were approached about installing the courts and that Sioux City was ultimately one of the ones selected.

"Soccer's a popular activity near the park, but, unfortunately, there's just not a great place for people to play. This opens up an opportunity for soccer or futsal to be able to be played in the correct facilities at Leif Erikson Park," he said. 

The proposed site for the Mini-Pitch system, which would measure 60 feet by 120 feet, is north of the park's tennis courts. Salvatore said the city sent notices requesting public input from property owners surrounding the park and received "minimal negative comments."

"It seems to be supported by the neighborhood," he said. 

According to documents filed with the city, the proposed location will be "less intrusive to neighbors" and the layout of the court will contain soccer balls so they don't travel into the street or private property. Court lighting will also be contained to only illuminate the court and not the neighborhood. 

The total estimated cost of the project is $100,000. The city will incur no costs for the court fencing, lighting and installation, but will pay $8,400 for construction materials. A local contractor will donate labor for the asphalt pad installation, according to the documents.

If the project receives council approval, Salvatore said the Mini-Pitch System will be installed by mid-October. 

"It's just an exciting opportunity that kind of fell in our lap, so we're excited to be able to create a nice, new addition to the park," he said.

Sioux City Council approves budget requests for pickleball courts, traffic signal, fire alarm
PROGRESS: Cone Park remains popular draw in third season of operation
Seven Siouxland trails where you can de-stress during COVID-19 pandemic
