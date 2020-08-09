Futsal court planned for Sioux City's Leif Erikson Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A futsal court could be coming to Leif Erikson Park in the fall.

Futsal, a smaller version of soccer, is typically played by four field players and a goalkeeper on a hard surface.

The Sioux City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday that would approve a donation and construction agreement with Kick It Forward of Des Moines for the donation and installation of a Mini-Pitch System to support futsal.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said several Iowa cities were approached about installing the courts and that Sioux City was ultimately one of the ones selected.

"Soccer's a popular activity near the park, but, unfortunately, there's just not a great place for people to play. This opens up an opportunity for soccer or futsal to be able to be played in the correct facilities at Leif Erikson Park," he said.

The proposed site for the Mini-Pitch system, which would measure 60 feet by 120 feet, is north of the park's tennis courts. Salvatore said the city sent notices requesting public input from property owners surrounding the park and received "minimal negative comments."

"It seems to be supported by the neighborhood," he said.