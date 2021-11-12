Future Woodbury County Election improvements include school polling places, better signage

SIOUX CITY – After the Nov. 2 election, Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill said there are areas that need to be fixed and addressed before the primary election next year.

Some of the areas improvements include more education on early voting and polling locations, better signage and drive-up voting.

Gill said 7,297 people voted on Election Day, only a 219 voter decrease compared to the 2019 combined city and school election.

Early voting had a drastic decrease, going from 5,206 votes in 2019 to 1,788 votes in 2021. Gill said this was a direct result of the new laws surrounding absentee ballots that do not allow auditors to send out absentee ballot request forms.

This caused election turnout to drop from 25 percent to 18 percent.

Gill said the election office needs to do a better job to educate voters on when they can request a ballot, when they need to return the ballot and where they can return their ballot.

Another challenge of the election was the polling places.

On Election Day some voters were confused where to vote. Gill said he believes the elections office did everything they could to inform voters of the locations including sending mailers to every registered voter, but the office will continue to try and inform voters.

Voters can find their polling location by going on the Woodbury County elections page or downloading the WhereYouVote app.

Previously, many polling places were held at local churches. Gill said according to Iowa Code that is illegal. Buildings that are public and supported by state taxes must be the priority for voting locations; he also said the code says voters need consistent polling places.

Once redistricting is complete, voters will have new, permanent polling places. The various Sioux City schools will be used as polling places. Previously when schools were used, parents expressed concerns with the security.

This election, students did not have school on Election Day. For the general election on Nov.8, 2022, students are out of school.

Voters also had difficulties finding the entrances to the polling places. Gill said he will be working with the poll workers to have proper and sufficient signage. He is also planning on having drive-up voting at all of the voting precincts.

