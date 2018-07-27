SIOUX CITY -- With the Sioux City public school district facing tight finances, superintendent Paul Gausman has agreed to a salary freeze this year.
The school board accepted the superintendent's recommendation to keep his annual salary at $238,523 for the 2018-19 school year, which began July 1, board president Jeremy Saint said Friday.
"As a part of his annual review process this year, Dr. Gausman requested a voluntary pay freeze," Saint said in an email to the Journal. "The Board appreciated this show of support to the district’s employees in a year when the district has felt the squeeze of budget constraints."
Gausman, superintendent of the 15,000-student Sioux City district since 2008, said it continues to be an honor to lead the district, which is the state's fourth largest.
“We have all witnessed the challenges presented to the district this budget year," Gausman said in a statement. "I stand in solidarity with the teachers, staff and administrators who received compensation at lower rates than anticipated, and I show my support by asking for, and receiving, a voluntary pay freeze. As a leader, I choose to lead by example."
In setting a $204 million budget for 2018-19, district leaders repeatedly cited the hard choices they faced, since basic state aid to public schools only rose by 1 percent.
In April, after several rounds of negotiations with employee union groups, the board approved new contracts with modest pay raises. The package for the district's teachers increased their base salary by $196 annually and longevity pay by $300. The district, though, also ended the so-called "six-period pay," which eliminated about $4,800 in annual pay for most middle and high school teachers. Excluding that reduction, average teacher pay rose by 2.2 percent, or $1,401, according to the district.
In a 5-2 vote in June, the school board also approved an increase of just 1.93 percent to the compensation pool for the district's administrators.
Gausman negotiates his contract separately with the board. Since the contact details will stay the same this year, aside from moving the traditional rolling three-year length forward, to an end date of June 30, 2021, it will not require a formal vote by the board, Saint said.
"While the Board evaluates the Superintendent on an annual basis, no Board action is needed if no contract modification results from that evaluation. Because no modification to the contract’s existing terms were requested this year, there was no action to be taken by the Board," Saint said.
Last year, the board voted to raise Gausman's salary by 1.11 percent, from $235,904 to $238,523. Additionally, he collected the final portion of a seven-year, $200,000 retention bonus the board authorized in 2010, according to language in his contract.
Counting insurance benefits, an annuity and a car allowance, the total cost of Gausman's compensation package exceeds $310,000, according to a Journal analysis.
Under his contract, he receives an annual district contribution of $35,778 to a tax sheltered retirement annuity of his choice, a $650 per month vehicle allowance in lieu of mileage, and up to $4,000 per year for dues to state and national professional organizations. In addition, the district pays 100 percent of premiums for a health, prescription drug and dental insurance policy for Gausman and his eligible family members. In the 2016-17 school year, the district said the family coverage cost $1,528 per month, or $18,336 per year.
Gausman also receives the same "cafeteria dollars" as other district administrators. District employees can use cafeteria cash to voluntarily buy insurance coverage for family members or upgrade to a more generous health plan. Additionally, they can pocket some or all of the money, although any portion that does not go toward insurance benefits would be treated as taxable income, according to district officials.
Saint said the school board put off discussing Gausman's salary at its most recent meeting on July 16 due to internal changes with the board.
At the meeting, Saint was elected president, succeeding former member Mike Krysl, who resigned for personal reasons. The board also appointed Miyuki Nelson to fill Krysl's seat until the next election.
"I did not want Dr. Gausman’s contract to distract from appointment of a new board member at the July meeting," Saint said. "At my insistence, Dr. Gausman agreed to wait until a future meeting to address his pay freeze."