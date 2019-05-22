SHELDON, Iowa -- The man who had been appointed as mayor of Sheldon earlier this year won a Tuesday special election that affirms him in the position for the next 2.5 years.
Greg Geels had been appointed as mayor, following the resignation of Katricia Meendering as mayor in February, in order to take a leadership position of a Sheldon events center.
A special election was set, however, after residents petitioned to be able to vote for the position. A second position was on the Tuesday ballot, in order to fill the Sheldon City Council position being vacated by Geels.
Geels won the mayoral contest, getting 608 votes, while Fred Grein received 278 votes, according to results from the O'Brien County Auditor's Office.
In the council seat contest, Wayne Barahona won with 458 votes, which was ahead of the 212 votes for Kerwin Sterler, 192 for Rick Nordahl and 43 for Wayne Burnette.
Meendering had been elected to a four-year mayor term in November 2017, and Geels will hold the post through December 2021. Barahona will hold the city council position through December 2019.
Many Iowa city council and mayor elections will be held in November.