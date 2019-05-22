SHELDON, Iowa -- The man who had been appointed as mayor of Sheldon earlier this year won a Tuesday special election that affirms him in the position for the next 2 1/2 years.
Greg Geels had been appointed as mayor, following the resignation of Katricia Meendering in February. Meendering stepped down to take a leadership position at the Sheldon events center.
Voters petitioned for the special election to fill the unexpired term. Geels' resignation from the city council opened up another vacancy, which was also filled in Tuesday's election.
Wayne Barahona won the council seat with 458 votes, besting the 212 votes for Kerwin Sterler, 192 for Rick Nordahl and 43 for Wayne Burnette.
Geels won the mayoral contest, with 608 votes, while Fred Grein received 278 votes, according to results from the O'Brien County Auditor's Office.
Meendering had been elected to a four-year mayor term in November 2017. Geels will hold the post through December 2021, and Barahona will hold the city council position through December 2019.
Regular mayoral and council elections in Iowa will be held in November.