Gill seeking seventh term as Woodbury County auditor

SIOUX CITY -- After serving as the Woodbury County Auditor for six terms, Pat Gill says he has more to accomplish.

Gill, a Democrat, said he will seek his seventh, four-year term this year. The 64-year-old Sioux Cityan was first elected to the post in 1996.

In an interview Thursday, Gill said he enjoys serving county residents so he wants to continue beyond his 24-year tenure.

"My deputies and I have assembled a great team that I believe delivers customer service that is second to none in the public sector. I receive lots of compliments and rarely hear complaints about our staff," he said.

The auditor is the county's chief election official, handles several financial duties and also oversees the county recorder's office.

"The administration of elections continues to be complex challenge as we deal with cyber security issues while balancing voter access to the polls. That’s the part of the job that I enjoy most and it keeps me engaged. I hope the voters of Woodbury County appreciate that and reward me with another term," Gill said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former state legislator, Gill was elected to Iowa House District 2 in 1990 and 1992.