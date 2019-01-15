SIOUX CITY -- Mere days after U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand entered the growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders by launching an exploratory committee, she will speak at a Woodbury County Democratic Party fundraiser.
Gillibrand, 52, and a senator from New York, has made plans to campaign in Iowa over the weekend, more than a year before them state's caucuses that begin the presidential nominee selection process.
Her Sioux City event will be at 5 p.m. Friday, at a private home at 2221 Nebraska St. The fundraiser is part of the county party's Truman Club, which hosts house parties with presidential candidates and potential candidates.
Gillibrand joins what is expected to be a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination that could feature more than a dozen candidates. Already, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has announced her own exploratory efforts, and she spoke in Sioux City on Jan. 5.