GOP contenders in Dakota County Commissioners race hone in on jail expansion, county roads

DAKOTA CITY -- In conversations with the four men running in the Republican primary for the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, three issues come up with far more frequency than anything else: the handling of the expansion of the Dakota County jail, how to address the issue of taxes and what to do about county roads.

Republicans Brian Van Berkum, Martin Hohenstein, Rick Jenkins and Kevin Hansen are competing in the May 10 primary election. The top two vote getters will advance to the November general election. The two Democrats who filed, incumbent Larry Albenesius and James Hartnett, automatically advance to the Nov. 8 ballot. There are two open seats on the five-member board. Republican incumbent Janet Gill decided not to seek re-election.

JAIL EXPANSION

Sheriff Chris Kleinberg has pushed the commission to approve an expansion of the county jail. In a 4-1 vote in January, the board approved a preconstruction services agreement to hire a construction manager for $25,000. The vote also enabled an architecture firm in Des Moines to further develop the jail's design at a cost of $200,000. Two previous votes on the issue failed 3-2. Gill and Albenesius later switched their votes.

"This jail should’ve been OK'd but with all the hoopla, they can’t get it passed and get it going," said Hansen, a maintenance supervisor at the Dakota County Courthouse. "It could really hurt our tax base. If we don’t get it OK'd and the Federal Marshals pull out, we do not have it in the budget if we do not have the income from that jail."

Van Berkum, a South Sioux City Police officer, agrees with Hansen about the urgency.

"It should be passed and built in Dakota County," Van Berkum said when asked about what issue motivated him to run in the first place. Van Berkum was wounded in a deadly gunfire exchange with a suspect while responding to a disturbance call at a South Sioux City nightclub in 2019.

Hohenstein, a self-employed contractor and former member of the county board, and Jenkins, a heavy transport manager, take more issue with transparency in the jail expansion process.

"They didn’t give us any final numbers on what the cost was going to be," Jenkins said.

Hohenstein added: "I do think the county should’ve decided on the front end so you’re not spending a lot of money. Have the decisions made before you start signing things."

Estimates are the expansion would cost $12.4 million or more and would add at least 100 beds.

The U.S. Marshals Service now pays the county $80 per day per inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the expansion would be built, the rate increases to $150 per day for 30 months to provide the county the revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt.

ROAD REPAIRS

According to Jenkins, a Homer resident, addressing road conditions would be his number one priority if he got elected to serve on the county board.

"We pay a lot of taxes to have our roads maintained," he said.

Jenkins then shared an anecdote about a time he said the road conditions in Dakota County almost caused him a huge problem.

"I had a situation where I was driving one of the trucks, and it seems like the operators of the machines aren’t educated on how to blade the roads, they were blading the road and were cutting a groove in the outside edge of the road about six inches deep and the water will run off and sit in that outside groove and it softened the outside shoulder and I’m driving this semi and I have to get over and it just about sucked me into the ditch," Jenkins said.

If elected, Hohenstein, who served on the commission from 2017 through 2021, said he would like to use any remaining federal pandemic aid money to work on Dakota County's roads and bridges.

"Those issues benefit everyone in the county," he said.

TAXES

As for how to offset potential tax base issues resulting from a jail expansion or spending on roads, Hansen, whose son worked in the Dakota County Sheriff's Department for more than a decade, pitched two solutions.

"We need new businesses in the county area. I would like to see the county hire an economic development director," he said. "And I see at the courthouse where we could trim some budgets."

Van Berkum, who does work as a school resource officer in South Sioux City, thinks finishing off the jail expansion would be a boon for the county's tax base.

"The building of it would outweigh the spending we do right away with the money we would receive from the federal government in the long run," he said.

WHAT MAKES THEM STANDOUT?

In a crowded field, each candidate is trying to offer up something that made them stand apart.

"I’m 10 miles south of South Sioux City and I’m representing those people and there’s nobody else down in that area. So, I’d be helping those people and trying to maintain that area," Jenkins said.

"I think I could give a more common sense approach," Hansen said.

Hohenstein was all about experience, both on the board and elsewhere.

"I’m a small-business owner and have what it takes to run a small business...We have a small farm I live on and I farm in the fall...Plus, I’ve lived here all my life and am really involved in a lot of non-profits which puts me in touch with the people we serve."

Van Berkum's response?

"I’m new. I don’t have a mindset of what I need to have done. I’m really to try to do a number of different things. I would bring a fresh perspective to the county commissioners and I think that’s important to have change on the board."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.