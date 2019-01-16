SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds will attend festivities next week when Woodbury County becomes the first Iowa county to get ACT Work Ready Communities certification.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Woodbury County Courthouse, at 620 Douglas St.
Reynolds, county officials, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend and ACT officials are scheduled to participate in the announcement.
Nationwide communities who demonstrate evidence of having a skilled workforce can earn the ACT Work Ready Communities designation. Woodbury County Community & Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser said the ACT framework allows each participating community to measure and improve the skill levels of its workforce through a standardized skills measurement, through the National Career Readiness Certificate.
“It’s a big deal to be the first county in Iowa to become an ACT Work Ready Community because this certification provides local employers and prospective companies with credible data on the workforce in our county,” Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig said.
Gleiser said workforce development is a key issue that many states are facing, so having the ACT certification will help the county tout workforce advantages in the region. Reynolds has spoken on the necessity to have well-trained workers in her recent stops in Sioux City.
With Woodbury County’s certification, Iowa is the 27th state to participate in the ACT program.
Gleiser said Work Ready Communities certification is based on two parts, including the number of individuals in the workforce who obtain the National Career Readiness Certificate by demonstrating proficiency in applied mathematics, understanding workplace documents and graphic literacy. The second criteria is the number of employers who utilize the credential in their hiring processes.