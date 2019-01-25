SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recognizes lots of fellow Republicans are running against U.S. Rep. Steve King in 2020, but said Friday she would not ask him to bow out and not seek re-election.
Speaking to the Journal's Editorial Board, Reynolds repeated her stance of two weeks ago, that she will remain neutral on supporting any Republican in the widely growing field of Iowa 4th congressional district candidates.
She said King's close 3-percent win in November over J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, "was a very, very strong signal that (Iowans) are not happy with" King.
Reynolds said it is not up to her or another prominent Iowa Republican, such as U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, to advise King not to run in 2020.
"That is a decision that has to be made by Steve...I just hope he is doing some serious reflection on what is best for the people of the 4th District," the governor said.
With news that Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, entered the race Thursday, three Republicans are in the field and two others have publicly said they are considering it. Announced candidates are Taylor, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.
Those Republicans strongly considering running are Story County Supervisor Rick Sanders, of Ames, and Cyndi Hanson, a college administrator from Sioux City, who lost to King in the 2018 primary, 75 to 25 percent.
King is holding a town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Primghar, Iowa. That public meeting comes amid a period he is pushing back on the fallout from a national controversy, after he was quoted on Jan. 10 in a New York Times story saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
The Republican House leadership has since stripped King of all his committee assignments for the next two years, and the entire House approved a resolution designed to rebuke King for the comments. The Jan. 15 resolution called for the chamber to reject white nationalism and white supremacy as “hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”
King has pushed back heavily on the white supremacist charges.
In an email last week, King tied himself to President Donald Trump, noting the Times "relentlessly and dishonestly attacks" the Republican president and now is "coming after me by shamelessly twisting my words, quoting me out of context, and using their Leftist comrades in the media to parrot their false talking points."
King's meeting will be held at the Primghar Community Building, 215 First Street SE, in Primghar.