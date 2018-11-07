SIOUX CITY -- Tim Gragert won the Nebraska Legislature District 40 seat and will join the chamber in January.
Gragert got more votes than Keith Kube, of Crofton, in getting 51.6 percent of the vote. Voters cast 7,181 ballots for Gragert, while Kube got 6,738 votes on Tuesday.
District 40 covers Dixon, Cedar, Knox, Holt, Boyd and Rock counties.
Kube ran for the position in 2014, but was defeated by Sen. Tyson Larson. Larson, who served for eight years in the Legislature, was prohibited from running for re-election this year due to the state law that limits senators to two consecutive four-year terms.
Gragert, 59, lives in Creighton. He is retired, after a military career of 40 years and with the Natural Resources Conservation Service after 31 years.
Gragert previously won four terms on Creighton School Board.
He campaigned on addressing the funding for K-12 education and take the excessive pressure off property taxes and to get more high speed internet/broadband installed into more rural areas.
The non-partisan state Legislature has 49 senators.