Grassley, pastors in Sioux City debate COVID-19 reemergence, mask wearing

SIOUX CITY -- A group of Woodbury County pastors told U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley they've seen the debate over wearing mask flare up this summer.
The Rev. Johnny Helton, pastor of Morningside Assembly of God, expressed dismay that battle has played out in houses of worship. Helton said that one of "the craziest" things in his pastoral career is that a debate over "a piece of cloth" could cause "so much tension and division in the church."
Grassley said his stance is that he'd rather be safe than sorry, so he typically wears a mask.
"I think we should all be extra careful," Grassley, 86, said in the question-and-answer session that drew 20 pastors at Morningside Assembly of God.
Grassley did not wear a mask during the forum, nor did most of the participants. But they practiced social distancing during the one-hour event, and Grassley put one on when in proximity to people as he departed.
Over the hour, Grassley fielded multiple questions on the coronavirus pandemic, masks and the stimulus bills associated with the virus, plus other queries related to immigration, federal debt and the power of prayer.
The Rev. Tom LoVan, a pastor at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, said the church draws heavily on working class immigrants. LoVan explained 17 people in the congregation have died from COVID-19, via working in metro packing plants that had outbreaks in late spring.
A major outbreak was reported this spring at the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Dakota City, home to over 4,500 workers. A number of positive tests also were reported among workers at the 2,400-employee Seaboard Triumph pork plant in Sioux City.
Grassley asked if subsequent health measures put in place at plants have made the congregation people feel more protected at work.
"They feel safer," LoVan said, mentioning dividers installed in production lines, then added, "It should be more protection than that."
Iowa on Thursday hit a new high with more than 1,400 new positive cases reported in a 24-hour period, and as of Friday there had been nearly 61,000 positive cases and 1,091 deaths in the state. Seven-day averages for hospital admissions and deaths have been climbing for weeks, according to state public health data.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said the data shows the recent spikes have been driven primarily by young Iowans between the ages of 19 and 24, on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of bars in six counties, three of which are home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.
The Rev. Noah Ruppert, pastor at Morningside Lutheran Church, asked Grassley when people would know the virus has been controlled. Grassley, who had noted many restaurants, retail businesses and schools had been closed down in spring and then reopened, said that will be hard to pinpoint.
"I think it is more geared to development of a vaccine," the senator said.
Grassley offered another piece of advice: "Don't listen to politicians -- listen to the public health people."
He added that some health experts have said coronavirus, "like the flu, is always going to be around."
Helton said the divide over wearing masks comes from people who assert that others who wear a mask show they "don't have faith" that God will care for them, while some people believe not donning a mask indicates an uncaring stance on the health of others.
Grassley asked Helton if churchgoers would be "offended" if he as a pastor wore a mask. Helton said he imagined so.
"Well, they shouldn't be," the senator said.
One pastor told Grassley he didn't like how the spring CARES Act federal stimulus package of $2.2 trillion wasn't paid for, but rather added onto the federal debt. Grassley said there are ongoing machinations to hammer out a second stimulus bill, and expressed hope the economy will continue to improve, with the current unemployment rate of 9 percent going below 7 percent by year's end.
Another pastor asked how much of the wall, designed to reduce illegal immigration, has been built at the Mexican border. Grassley said it is less than 300 miles, adding, "If you are asking, will we have a 2,000 mile wall, well no."
None of the participants mentioned President Donald Trump or the Republican National Convention that wrapped Thursday night.
In an interview after the forum, Grassley told the Journal said he expects Trump to rebound from a polling deficit against Biden to win re-election on Nov. 2.
As for why Biden has a high single-digit lead, Grassley said, "There are a lot of people who don't want to say they are for (Trump)."
To convention critics who saw a dark tone of convention messaging on law and order, amid ongoing protests and rioting across the nation about police actions related to minorities, Grassley said Trump "ought to be emphasizing public safety.”
Grassley said Trump will also certainly pivot to talk about actions over his four years that have improved the lives of Americans, such as the 2017 tax cut package, economic growth prior to the pandemic and two appointments to the Supreme Court.
Grassley said he is changing up the format of some of his town hall meetings that he holds in all 99 counties annually, adding he believes Friday was the first in Woodbury County for pastors only. He held an event Thursday in Ida Grove, and followed the Sioux City stop with another event in Onawa.
