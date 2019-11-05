SIOUX CITY -- There is a big turnover on the way on the Sioux City School Board, as four people will join the board and the sole incumbent seeking re-election will not extend her tenure.
The contest for four school board seats ended with Tuesday voting, where incumbent Miyuki Nelson was rebuffed for a four-year position, while the new members will be Monique Scarlett, Juline Albert, Taylor Goodvin and Dan Greenwell, who has been a recent forceful voice for more transparency in district financial details.
Greenwell was the top vote-getter, cruising to the top with 6,571, followed by Albert with 4,947, Scarlett at 4,495 votes and Goodvin with 4,351.
For those not getting enough votes to be on the board, Nelson had 4,151 and Broyhill got 4,078.
Voter turnout was 26 percent, according to Woodbury County Auditor Office results just after 9 p.m.
While Nelson is an incumbent, she had not won an election previously, having been appointed to the board in the summer of 2018 after former board president Mike Krysl resigned.
Greenwell owns a software company and is president of Shelby Monroe Group, a private equity investment and management advisory firm, and unsuccessfully ran for the school board in 2015.
Greenwell in July filed a petition seeking to force a state audit of the district's finances. Greenwell said his key campaign points were to get "improved financial transparency and accountability," have students be placed in classes that are reasonably sized and focus on core classes such as reading and math.
On Tuesday, Greenwell said he was gratified by the results.
"I am very grateful to the voters for their support and trust. The Sioux City voters have spoken clearly. They want transparency and accountability. I hope the new board members will encourage the full board to be responsive to the public. Change was needed," Greenwell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Three current school board members did not seek re-election, as Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt and David Gleiser will end their tenures on the board. The three other members with terms running to 2021 include Jeremy Saint, Ron Colling and Perla Alarcon-Flory.
The school board members serve as the policy board of the school system that educates nearly 15,000 students and directing nearly 2,000 employees, with a more than $200 million annual budget.
The Sioux City Education Association, a union representing teachers, endorsed Albert, Greenwell, Nelson and Scarlett, while the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce endorsed Greenwell, Nelson, Scarlett and Goodvin.
Goodvin, a business operations analyst for Brad Cummings LLC in Sioux City, is a former director of the Woodbury County Taxpayers Research Council.
Albert is the vice president of learning for Western Iowa Tech Community College and has been employed in education for 27 years.
Scarlett works for US Bank, served three terms on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission and is also a member of the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee, and said that makes her well versed on schooling details.
Nelson is a self-employed business owner, which includes an affordable housing apartment building. She unsuccessfully sought a board position in 2017, before being appointed less than a year later.
Broyhill was in his fourth run for elective office in Sioux City. After winning and resigning the board seat in 2013, he was also an unsuccessful candidate for the school board in 2017 and an Iowa House seat in 2016.
The new board members will be sworn in at the Nov. 25 board meeting.