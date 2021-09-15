Groundbreaking for new Law Enforcement Center held Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- A project years in the making is officially kicking off, with some members of the public relieved and others still frustrated.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at the site of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
LEC Authority Chairman Ron Wieck said seeing all the people at the groundbreaking and being able to turn the first shovel of dirt is the culmination of all the work done to this point.
The project initially started with studies on the current downtown LEC facility on how to add more jail bed space. After numerous reports, it was decided the best course of action was to build a new facility and approaching the voters to fund it through bonds.
In March 2020 the voters approved a $50.3 million bond and in June the Authority accepted a $58.4 million bid from Hausmann Construction.
Representatives from multiple aspects of the project spoke at the groundbreaking including Goldberg Group Architects, Baker Group, Hausmann Construction, Woodbury County officials and Law Enforcement leaders.
The advantages of the new building were outlined including more space and enhancements to reduce COVID-19 spread but safety was number one.
“This facility without a doubt will be safer for all people involved,” Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.
Many of the speakers thanked the community for their support, and thanked the various project managers for their hard work.
The project has caused a stir in the community with some speaking out against the high price tag and use of COVID-19 relief funding to finance it. A group of individuals stood outside the property, holding signs opposing the project.
Dave Bushaw, regional organizer with United Today, said the group chose to attend to show they are not done speaking out against the project
The group chose to stand outside the property line because Bushaw said the land was not surveyed for tribal historical artifacts
Bushaw distributed a survey throughout the community and asked what priorities they have for the use of COVID-19 funding. He said health, housing and public works such as roads were the highest rated.
The LEC project is estimated to be completed in March 2023 and the first site work is estimated to start within the next week.
Wieck said if he could spend every day on-site to see what is happening he will be happy.