Groundbreaking for new Law Enforcement Center held Wednesday

Many of the speakers thanked the community for their support, and thanked the various project managers for their hard work.

The project has caused a stir in the community with some speaking out against the high price tag and use of COVID-19 relief funding to finance it. A group of individuals stood outside the property, holding signs opposing the project.

Dave Bushaw, regional organizer with United Today, said the group chose to attend to show they are not done speaking out against the project

The group chose to stand outside the property line because Bushaw said the land was not surveyed for tribal historical artifacts

Bushaw distributed a survey throughout the community and asked what priorities they have for the use of COVID-19 funding. He said health, housing and public works such as roads were the highest rated.

The LEC project is estimated to be completed in March 2023 and the first site work is estimated to start within the next week.

Wieck said if he could spend every day on-site to see what is happening he will be happy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0