Group speaks out against Woodbury County's use of COVID-19 funds for new jail

Capron said the funds should be targeted toward needs of the medical community, such as payroll, healthcare, human services and public safety. The former City Council member asked the county board to withdraw their plans to use the COVID-19 relief dollars and take time to identify where the most impact can be made with the funding.

Dave Bushaw, regional organizer with United Today, said the Woodbury County LEC is the fourth-most-expensive prison project in the Midwest.

Shudak said he does not question that the county needs a new jail but questions why the board is “going against the voters of Woodbury County.”

“They voted on a $50 million bond for this jail, not a $50 million dollar bond and three-quarters of their COVID relief package,” he said.

As a suggestion, he said there should be small upgrades on the current building to help it get by until building costs decrease. He said the cost estimates for upgrades to the current building are exaggerated.

“I believe this project should be put on hold until the community can have some input where these funds get spend and some more time for this board to understand the legality of how these funds were meant to be spent,” he said.