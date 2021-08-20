Group speaks out against Woodbury County's use of COVID-19 funds for new jail

SIOUX CITY -- A group of union officials and other local residents gathered Thursday in the Woodbury County Courthouse to speak out against the county's use of federal COVID-19 funds for the new Law Enforcement Center.
The County Board of Supervisors has allocated $15.6 million in federal COVID funds to cover higher anticipated costs for the new LEC, which is under construction on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.
Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, has been outspoken in the past regarding his disappointment with the project and the type of workforce associated with it. On Thursday, at a rally in the courthouse rotunda, he read a comment from Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.
Scott had earlier expressed concerns about whether federal rules would permit the county to use the COVID relief funds, as well as the wages that would be paid to the construction workers.
“If the county is found to be in error by using these funds this way, the taxpayers of Sioux City and Woodbury County will be asked to pay on our tax bills a large portion of this $15 million dollar cost,” Scott said in a letter.
Scott also expressed reservations about the county not requiring the project contractor to follow Davis-Bacon Act wage rules, saying he believes that is a requirement for local governments using COVID relief dollars.
The Davis-Bacon Act applies to contractors and subcontractors working on federally funded or assisted contracts. It requires contractors to pay no less than the locally prevailing wages and benefits.
Ron Wieck, chairman of the joint city-county Law Enforcement Center, said the general contractor, Hausmann Construction, will follow all appropriate wage laws required by the federal rules. But through consultation with its attorneys, the Authority does not believe the Law Enforcement Center meets the federal definition of the types of projects in which Davis-Bacon applies, Wieck said Friday.
Jen Pellant, an organizer with the Western Iowa Labor Federation, spoke during Thursday's rally at the courthouse. Pellant, who represents 39 counties and 38 local unions in Iowa, said some other local governments across Iowa are trying to use COVID funds in inappropriate ways.
“But right here, is probably the biggest, most egregious case we have heard of,” she told the crowd.
Pellant also read a letter from the Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jeff Shudak in which Shudak described Woodbury County's use of the funds as reckless.
“This money was set by the federal government to help Iowa communities to get past this deadly virus, not to build a prison with out-of-state contractors,” Shudak said in the letter.
The labor leader also expressed concerns about the board not honoring the Davis-Bacon Act. Shudak said three-quarters of the money will leave the county immediately to the general contractor -- Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction.
Trisha Etringer, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the director of operations for the Great Plains Action Society, spoke about the other ways the COVID-19 relief funding could be used.
On Aug. 10, a meeting was held to discuss the homeless population in Sioux City and how the city can improve the help and resources. Etringer said the $15.6 million funding could be used to address the homeless issue.
“The prison itself represents the school to prison pipeline, this is not anything that is going to really benefit our community,” she said.
The Rev. James Moseley of New Freedom Church Ministries also suggested redirecting the county's COVID funding. He said people are struggling and they need help.
“To be in leadership and forget about the community and the voices of the people, that’s not good,” he said. “Let’s help the people. Let’s not forget about the people.”
Former Sioux City council member Rhonda Capron also sent a letter.
"Our community has suffered from the pandemic together and we must recover together,” Capron said in the letter. “These COVID recovery dollars were intended to do just that.”
Capron said the funds should be targeted toward needs of the medical community, such as payroll, healthcare, human services and public safety. The former City Council member asked the county board to withdraw their plans to use the COVID-19 relief dollars and take time to identify where the most impact can be made with the funding.
Dave Bushaw, regional organizer with United Today, said the Woodbury County LEC is the fourth-most-expensive prison project in the Midwest.
Shudak said he does not question that the county needs a new jail but questions why the board is “going against the voters of Woodbury County.”
“They voted on a $50 million bond for this jail, not a $50 million dollar bond and three-quarters of their COVID relief package,” he said.
As a suggestion, he said there should be small upgrades on the current building to help it get by until building costs decrease. He said the cost estimates for upgrades to the current building are exaggerated.
“I believe this project should be put on hold until the community can have some input where these funds get spend and some more time for this board to understand the legality of how these funds were meant to be spent,” he said.
County officials have said they they have little choice but to tap the COVID funds to keep the project on track. They cite the deteriorating physical condition of the current jail downtown, across from the courthouse.
"This is something we need to do and we need to get it done as quickly as we can," Wieck said.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail. Hausmann submitted the low bid of $58.4 million for the main construction. Counting additional expenses, which includes architectural and bonding fees, the total price tag is expected to be about $65 million, Wieck said.