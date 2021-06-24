 Skip to main content
Hansen appointed to economic development board
Hansen appointed to economic development board

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Representative Steve Hansen has been appointed to the Economic Development Authority Board in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst announced the appointment.

“Representative Steve Hansen’s previous time in the Legislature coupled with a lifetime of service to Iowans make his experience, attention to detail, and familiarity with the state’s fiscal demands paramount in assessing and addressing Iowa’s economic needs, along with growing opportunities for Iowans,” Konfrst said.

As an appointee of the Economic Development Authority Board, Hansen will be charged with exercising public and essential governmental functions, to undertake programs which implement economic development policy in the state, and to undertake certain finance programs.

In addition to serving on the Economic Development Authority Board, he also serves on the Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Transportation Committees.

Hansen is currently in his fifth term in the Iowa House of Representatives serving district 14.

