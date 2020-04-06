Hansen named to lead Woodbury County Veterans Affairs department

SIOUX CITY -- A man who has worked in the Woodbury County Veterans Affairs Department for six years has been tapped to serve as the new director for the department.
The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs in a Monday release announced the appointment of Kelly Hansen, who had served as a veteran service officer since 2014. Prior to that position, Hansen had been the director of the veterans affairs organization in Monona County since May 2011.
Hansen is an active member in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations, after serving 10 years in the Air Force, before being medically retired in 1996, the release said. He served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Desert Storm, the first Gulf War.
Hansen has two degrees from the University of Phoenix.
The veterans affairs department building is at 1211 Tri-View Ave., in Sioux City.
Last fall, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of Danielle Dempster, effective Oct. 16, as director of veterans affairs, with four weeks of severance pay.
Dempster originally was a veteran service officer for the county Department of Veteran Affairs, and subsequently became the director in 2010. The severance agreement came on a recommendation of the county Veterans Affairs Commission, which has oversight by a board of directors.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.