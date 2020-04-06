Hansen named to lead Woodbury County Veterans Affairs department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man who has worked in the Woodbury County Veterans Affairs Department for six years has been tapped to serve as the new director for the department.

The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs in a Monday release announced the appointment of Kelly Hansen, who had served as a veteran service officer since 2014. Prior to that position, Hansen had been the director of the veterans affairs organization in Monona County since May 2011.

Hansen is an active member in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations, after serving 10 years in the Air Force, before being medically retired in 1996, the release said. He served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Desert Storm, the first Gulf War.

Hansen has two degrees from the University of Phoenix.

The veterans affairs department building is at 1211 Tri-View Ave., in Sioux City.