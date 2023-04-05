SIOUX CITY -- Harbor Drive, between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions, is slated to temporarily close next week.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is scheduled to begin the morning of April 12.

The closure will allow MidAmerican Energy to finish repairs to their utilities in the area. That portion of Harbor Drive is expected to reopen on April 15. Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be used as a detour.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.