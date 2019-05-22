SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday has scheduled a stop in Northwest Iowa.
Another candidate, Kamala Harris, is cancelling her events in Sioux City and other Iowa towns in order to cast a vote in the U.S. Senate.
Harris had planned to speak Thursday afternoon at Morningside College in Sioux City about teacher pay and other issues. However, the Harris campaign said that event, plus others in Iowa on Friday, will not be held, so she can vote on a disaster relief measure Thursday night.
"Unfortunately, Senator Kamala Harris is postponing her trip to Iowa this week due to expected votes in the Senate on federal disaster relief funding. The measure would provide disaster relief funds that likely will include Iowa, California, and Puerto Rico. Much of Western Iowa, where Senator Harris was set to visit, has been inundated with record flooding this year," a campaign release said Wednesday said.
A Harris event in Sioux City with the Truman Club members of the Woodbury County Democratic Party is also cancelled Thursday.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, a senator from New York, announced several stops in a three-day Iowa swing from Friday through Sunday. Gillibrand is a U.S. senator from New York, and is expected to air her Family Bill of Rights platform in the Iowa events, according to a campaign release.
Gillibrand will speak at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake. She has campaigned in Siouxland in January and April.
Also earlier on Wednesday, Democratic candidate John Delaney held an event in Sioux City. Delaney is a former Maryland congressman who has campaigned extensively in Siouxland since 2017.