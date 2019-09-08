SIOUX CITY -- Three presidential candidates and a Pulitzer Prize winner are among the guests scheduled to appear at the fourth annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration Sept. 28.
The event, a fundraiser for the Woodbury County Democratic Party, will be at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St. The social hour and dinner begins at 5 p.m., and the program will follow at 6 p.m.
Guests will include Art Cullen, editor of The Storm Lake (Iowa) Times and winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing; Democratic presidential candidates John Delaney, Andrew Yang and Joe Sestak; Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller; and Iowa U.S. Senate candidates Kimberly Graham and Michael Franken.
More guests will be announced soon, according to a news release from Jeremy Dumkrieger, chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party.
Tickets are $65 per person, or $500 for a table of eight guests. For more information, visit www.woodburydems.com.