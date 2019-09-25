{{featured_button_text}}
Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner

Congressman John Delaney, the first declared Democratic candidate for president in 2020, right, chats with Jeremy Dumkrieger during the Woodbury County Democratic Party second annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner in Sioux City, in October 2017.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will take part for the second time in a notable fundraising event for the Woodbury County Democratic Party.

Three presidential candidates and a Pulitzer Prize winner are among the guests scheduled to appear at the fourth annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration on Saturday.

The event will be at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St. The social hour and dinner begin at 5 p.m., and the program will follow at 6 p.m.

"We are very excited to welcome back old and new friends to this year's Harry Hopkins Dinner and Celebration. This Harry Hopkins is our biggest seller to date and I can't wait to kick it off," Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Wednesday.

Guests will include Art Cullen, editor of The Storm Lake (Iowa) Times and winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing, and Democratic presidential candidates Delaney, Andrew Yang and Joe Sestak, who are in a wide field of Democrats seeking the party's nomination for 2020 in the quest to oust President Donald Trump. Some other presidential candidates, such as Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, will have surrogates speaking in support of them.

Other Hopkins event attendees are Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and U.S. Senate candidates Kimberly Graham, of Indianola, and Michael Franken, of Sioux City, who are among four Democrats running while incumbent Republican Joni Ernst seeks re-election.

Hopkins was born in Sioux City and became a key adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt during the recovery from the Great Depression and during World War II. Hopkins led the Works Progress Administration efforts that built improvements in Sioux City, including the Grandview Park bandshell and some structures in Stone State Park.

The Hopkins event began in 2016, when former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa was the featured speaker.

Those who took part in 2017 were Delaney and Harkin, along with four Iowa 4th Congressional District candidates, J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, LeAnn Jacobsen, of Spencer, John Paschen, of Ames, and Paul Dahl, of Webster City. Scholten went on to narrowly lose to U.S. Rep. Steve King in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, took part last year, along with Scholten and other statewide candidates.

Tickets are $65 per person, or $500 for a table of eight guests. For more information, visit www.woodburydems.com.

