SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will take part for the second time in a notable fundraising event for the Woodbury County Democratic Party.
The event will be at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St. The social hour and dinner begin at 5 p.m., and the program will follow at 6 p.m.
"We are very excited to welcome back old and new friends to this year's Harry Hopkins Dinner and Celebration. This Harry Hopkins is our biggest seller to date and I can't wait to kick it off," Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Wednesday.
Guests will include Art Cullen, editor of The Storm Lake (Iowa) Times and winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing, and Democratic presidential candidates Delaney, Andrew Yang and Joe Sestak, who are in a wide field of Democrats seeking the party's nomination for 2020 in the quest to oust President Donald Trump. Some other presidential candidates, such as Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, will have surrogates speaking in support of them.
Other Hopkins event attendees are Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and U.S. Senate candidates Kimberly Graham, of Indianola, and
Michael Franken, of Sioux City, who are among four Democrats running while incumbent Republican Joni Ernst seeks re-election.
Hopkins was born in Sioux City and became a key adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt during the recovery from the Great Depression and during World War II. Hopkins led the Works Progress Administration efforts that built improvements in Sioux City, including the Grandview Park bandshell and some structures in Stone State Park.
The Hopkins event began in 2016, when former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa was the featured speaker.
Those who took part in 2017 were Delaney and Harkin, along with four Iowa 4th Congressional District candidates, J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, LeAnn Jacobsen, of Spencer, John Paschen, of Ames, and Paul Dahl, of Webster City. Scholten went on to narrowly lose to U.S. Rep. Steve King in 2018.
Tickets are $65 per person, or $500 for a table of eight guests. For more information, visit
www.woodburydems.com.
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register's Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa's Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful in the forum.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from an audience member while campaigning Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a forum in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, waves to the audience as he enters the stage Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
