SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City-based airplane maintenance company is expanding its business in Salina, Kansas.
In a statement released Tuesday, 1 Vision Aviation announced that it has leased a hangar at Salina Regional Airport, where it plans to employ 50 workers when it begins occupying the 128,000-square-foot hangar on July 1. Within three years, the company, which does maintenance and repairs on commercial, corporate and private planes, expects to employ up to 450 workers.
According to the statement, a lack of suitable hangar facilities at Sioux Gateway Airport in conjunction with a growing list of airline customer contracts necessitated the expansion to Salina. The company said operations at its Sioux City facility won't be affected by the expansion.
SIOUX CITY -- The estate of a Sioux City man who committed suicide in the Sioux County Jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the cou…
Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said the city would like to continue to work with 1 Vision Aviation to grow jobs, but he said it's difficult to compete with an existing large hangar. He said the city is doing everything it can to try to find a way to construct new hangar space for companies at the airport.
"This is a company that's growing and we'd like them to grow here," Dougherty said Wednesday. "The challenge has been being able to finance a very large hangar. We looked at many different options. We've offered different types of assistance. The state of Iowa has been helpful. We've looked at education and training options."
The Fourth Street mall -- an experimental pedestrian mall between Nebraska and Pierce streets -- is shown on Oct. 16, 1970. The mall, sponsored by the Siouxland Council on Arts and Sciences, was part of Siouxland Arts Festival '70.
This 1970s-era photo shows Aalfs Manufacturing Co.'s former manufacturing/distribution facility in Sioux City's Bridgeport industrial area. Aalfs, a third-generation family business founded in Sioux City in 1892, has been sold to a Mexico-based garment company.
From left: Briar Cliff students Dan Henrich, Monica (Kuennen) Burrows, Bill Borrows and Sue Claeys ride a tandem bicycle outside Alverno Hall in the loop. Bill Burrows, one of the first male students to enroll in Briar Cliff 50 years ago, and Kuennen met at the Sioux City school and later married. This picture was used in a 1970 Briar Cliff admissions brochure.
A rendering for the Brandeis department store proposed in the 1970s for downtown Sioux City is shown above. The land at Fourth and Jackson streets was cleared and a hole dug in preparation for construction, but the project later fell by the wayside. It's among a handful of high-profile projects in Sioux City over the years that never materialized.
Work takes place over Interstate 29 for the new approach to the new Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge in August 1979 in Sioux City, Iowa. The $28 million bridge opened in 1981. The new bridge replaced the old Combination Bridge which was demolished after 85 years of service.
Fred Tinker, general manager of Big Soo Terminal, 4101 Harbor Drive, is silhouetted agaisnt a barge of molasses being unloaded on the river front. Mr. Tinker, who is cochairman of the Chamber of Commerce Waterways Committee, is one of the Port of Sioux City's most active supporters. Photo by Ed Porte, Jan. 25, 1970
The harbor of the Sioux City marina, which lies on a tract of land between the Isabella Street exit on Interstate 29 and the Combination Bridge, was completed in the fall of 1969. The City of Sioux City will have the responsibility of operating, maintaining and developing the marina which has a capacity for 450 boats. The city paid $115,000 and the Army Corps of Engineers paid $40,000 toward the project.
Senftner Volkswagen, located in the Mary Treglia urban renewal area, is shown in this Aug. 8, 1970, photo. Construction on this building by W.A. Klinger, and several other projects in Sioux City, was stalled due to an iron workers strike.
The grand opening of Everett's Furniture Barn, 2400 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, took place in November 1970. The barn is a remodeled brand of Everett's Furniture Store and has 15,000 square feet of showroom space. The structure features new and used furniture and new and used household appliances.
Olson Cycle Center opened its doors at this location at Third and Wesley Way in April 1970. Carl N. Olson opened the bicycle repair shop in 1927 at 410 Virginia St. and later added motorcycle sales in 1934 and operated his business at 211 Fifth St. For many years the business was known as Indian Cycle Shop, the trade name for the motorcycles sold. The dealership moved to 511 Pearl St. in 1956 and became Olson Bros. Cycle Shop under the ownership of brothers Arthur and Carl Olson. In 1965 the business moved one block south to 413 Pearl Street.
Gov. Robert D. Ray and his wife, Billie, shown with Col. Donald W. Forney, visit the 185th Tactical Fighter Group, Iowa Air National Guard, in Sioux City in this July 1970 photo. Ray, who served as governor of Iowa for 14 years, died Sunday at age 89.
Fantles, shown in this Jan. 25, 1970, photo, which has been serving Siouxland for 76 years, opened its first store in Yankton, S.D., and completed remodeling of its downtown store located at 504 Fourth St., in mid-September of last year. The result of three months of extensive refurbishing is a much more open spacious look on the main floor. The final "new look" touch is the store front.
Sioux City native Greg Hall is shown from his playing days at Yale University in the mid 1970s. Hall, a 1973 graduate of East High in Sioux City, was presented with the Yale Medal this summer, honoring him for his ongoing service to his alma mater.
Steel grating has replaced the original wooden planks and railroad tracks on the floor of Sioux City's Combination Bridge shown in this Feb. 1971 photo. The bridge was so named because it originally carried a combination of traffic -- trains, horses and buggies and pedestrians.
Work takes place over Interstate 29 for the new approach to the new $28 million Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge in August 1979 in Sioux City. The new bridge replaced the old Combination Bridge which was demolished.
Reinforced concrete beams were laid across Interstate-29 August 2, 1979, at the site of the bridge interchange project to form part of the deck of a mid-level interchange platform. Traffic on the interstate was interrupted at times as cranes lifted the seven beams into place, but no further interruptions are expected in the near future, according to Jim Bump of the Iowa Department of Transportation. It will be a tri-level interchange with a platform between the bridge and the highway.
Beginning of stages of construction of the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge are seen in this undated photo. The Combination Bridge linked Sioux City, Iowa, and South Sioux City Nebraska for more than 80 years.
According to Bob Grimm, 1 Vision Aviation's accountable manager, the company has been in talks with the City of Sioux City for more than two years about constructing a $5 million hangar at Sioux Gateway Airport. Grimm said 1 Vision Aviation proposed either that the city sell the company land on which the company would build a new hangar, or that the city build a new hangar that the company would then lease.
"We tried and tried and tried to get those agendas pushed forward and we just never got any traction with them on anything," Grimm said.
Grimm said 1 Vision Aviation, which currently employs 48 people, has "maxed out" its facility in Sioux City. He said employees are working on four airliners outdoors and three indoors. Last year, Grimm said the company proposed setting up a tent hangar behind its current hangar. He said the city told the company that it could erect the tent hangar about a block away from its current location.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Carlee Pieper held on tight to the zip line just before she crashed into the water, emerging all smiles and laughing. Car…
"The restrictions were so onerous that that wasn't going to work, either. The final straw was, 'We're going to be doing construction here at the airport. We need that space to stage construction equipment. You're going to have to move your tent over into this grass area,'" Grimm said. "I can't tow an airplane into the grass and work on it."
Grimm said the company searched for a large hangar outside of Sioux City and found one in Salina. He said mostly skilled licensed airframe and powerplant mechanics will be hired to work at the hangar.
"Everything that we wanted our city to do for us, Salina did that in a matter of days. They provided money. They provided infrastructure. They're helping us find people," he said. "The welcome wagon is hit full force. They want us in Kansas."
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy