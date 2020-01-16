2 hearings ahead will air residency issues of Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor

SIOUX CITY -- Two public hearings will unfold later this month related to questions about Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor's residency.
Earlier this month two petitions were filed by county residents with County Auditor Pat Gill -- a challenge questioning the address shown on Taylor's voter registration, which could result in the cancellation of that registration, and a petition asking if a vacancy exists on the board due to questions related to what constitutes his residence. With the latter charge, county officials could declare a vacancy and Taylor would be removed from office.
Taylor listed his house at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his official address when he won re-election in the supervisors District 2 in November 2018. Then in May 2019, he and his family purchased a $470,000 home in eastern Morningside neighborhood of Sioux City. That Christy Road address is outside the northside district Taylor represents, lying within District 3, which is represented by Supervisor Marty Pottebaum.
Woodbury County draws supervisor districts based on population. Board members are elected at-large by all county voters, but they must live in the district which they represent.
Taylor insists he is complying with that residency requirement because he still owns the Grandview home.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the Grandview address that he used to register to vote.
Tom Verzani, of Lawton, Iowa, filed a petition that claims Taylor is currently a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents, so his seat should therefore be declared vacant.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill will be involved in both challenges, including being the sole entity to decide the outcome of the voter registration challenge, since he is the county's election commissioner. That hearing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 23 in the county courthouse. Rundquist can present information showing why she believes Taylor's voter registration should be cancelled. Taylor will then provide details to defend himself, and Gill will provide a ruling, perhaps as early as that same day.
The second hearing, set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the courthouse, will resolve the residency dispute, with three elected county officials presiding, as per state law. The panel includes Gill, County Attorney P.J. Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton.
The vacancy hearing will proceed in a similar way to the hearing on Taylor's voter registration. The outcomes of both proceedings, which will be made based on a preponderance of evidence, can be appealed to Woodbury County District Court.
"My hope is the decisions will allow me to continue to serve, if made with consistency, precedence and, most importantly, in accordance with the law," Taylor said Thursday.
Taylor said it is "unfortunate" that he's seen people monitoring his Grandview residence on morning departures, when taking a son to a nearby elementary school.
"When given the chance, people have understood the length I have gone to in maintaining and living in the residence from which people elected me to serve," he said.
Iowa law says a vacancy is automatically triggered when an elected official moves out of a district. State and county officials say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.
Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State office, said the issue is addressed in Iowa code section 69.2(1)(c), which states: “Every civil office shall be vacant if … [t]he incumbent ceas[es] to be a resident of the state, district, county, township, city, or ward by or for which the incumbent was elected or appointed, or in which the duties of the office are to be exercised."