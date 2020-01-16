2 hearings ahead will air residency issues of Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second hearing, set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the courthouse, will resolve the residency dispute, with three elected county officials presiding, as per state law. The panel includes Gill, County Attorney P.J. Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton.

The vacancy hearing will proceed in a similar way to the hearing on Taylor's voter registration. The outcomes of both proceedings, which will be made based on a preponderance of evidence, can be appealed to Woodbury County District Court.

"My hope is the decisions will allow me to continue to serve, if made with consistency, precedence and, most importantly, in accordance with the law," Taylor said Thursday.

Taylor said it is "unfortunate" that he's seen people monitoring his Grandview residence on morning departures, when taking a son to a nearby elementary school.

"When given the chance, people have understood the length I have gone to in maintaining and living in the residence from which people elected me to serve," he said.

Iowa law says a vacancy is automatically triggered when an elected official moves out of a district. State and county officials say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.