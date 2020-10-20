Henderson again seeks Sioux City House seat; Hansen seeks return

Why vote for me: I have the experience and the passion to listen to our neighbors and work to improve our community and state. I am a lifelong Siouxland resident and have worked in many capacities to build a better community. I believe in public service and would appreciate your support and vote on Nov. 3rd.

BOB HENDERSON

Party: Republican

Age: 71

Residence: Sioux City

Occupation: Community college instructor

Electoral experience: Unsuccessfully ran for District 14 in 2016 and 2018.

Main issues for 2020

1. Help for homeowners on fixed and limited incomes, mainly senior citizens. Rising property taxes have put many of these at financial risk or worse. I will work for a property tax freeze on people in this category.

2. Help for single mothers who need assistance with financial matters as well as raising their children. I will work for policy changes in our schools that will lower taxes as well as provide life-skill guidance, each of which will assist these families which are nearly 20 percent of those in my district.