Henderson again seeks Sioux City House seat; Hansen seeks return

SIOUX CITY -- There are intriguing facets of the Iowa House District 14 contest, including that one nominee is running for the third time in three election cycles, while the other is seeking a return to the Legislature after nearly two decades away.
The two Sioux City men running for the seat are Republican Bob Henderson, who has lost by a combined total of 884 votes in the last two elections, and Democrat Steve Hansen, who left the Legislature in 2002 to lead the Sioux City Public Museum. Prior to that, Hansen won six terms combined in the two chambers, covering 16 years, which began in 1987.
The position is an open seat because state Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, is not seeking re-election. Kacena has held the seat for four years, after winning the first of two terms in 2016.
In both wins, Kacena defeated Henderson, in what is the most reliable Iowa House district with Sioux City territory for Democrats. Henderson points to the fact that he ran competitively, with one loss coming by only 234 votes.
The district, which covers Sioux City's west side and parts of the city's north side, leans toward Democrats. There are 6,127 voters registered as Democrats, 4,687 as Republicans and 4,551 as no party, according to October election data.
The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5.
STEVE HANSEN
Party: Democrat
Age: 65
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Director of the Sioux City Public Museum for 18 years
Electoral experience: Served eight years in the Iowa House and eight years in the Iowa Senate.
Two key issues:
1. Education. The next legislative session will have the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over it and two key issues will be how we fund education and if we fix a broken health care delivery system. Education is the great equalizer, a key to improving our standard of living and expanding our work force.
Support Local Journalism
2. Health care. Our health care system and mental health infrastructure across the state is on the edge and we need bipartisan solutions and not confrontations to move the state forward. We choose to live in Iowa and we know we can and will do better.
Why vote for me: I have the experience and the passion to listen to our neighbors and work to improve our community and state. I am a lifelong Siouxland resident and have worked in many capacities to build a better community. I believe in public service and would appreciate your support and vote on Nov. 3rd.
BOB HENDERSON
Party: Republican
Age: 71
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Community college instructor
Electoral experience: Unsuccessfully ran for District 14 in 2016 and 2018.
Main issues for 2020
1. Help for homeowners on fixed and limited incomes, mainly senior citizens. Rising property taxes have put many of these at financial risk or worse. I will work for a property tax freeze on people in this category.
2. Help for single mothers who need assistance with financial matters as well as raising their children. I will work for policy changes in our schools that will lower taxes as well as provide life-skill guidance, each of which will assist these families which are nearly 20 percent of those in my district.
Why vote for me: I want to continue the progress that has been accomplished by the Legislature under Republican leadership over the past four years that has lowered taxes, eliminated needless regulations, and bolstered the economy, leading to Iowa’s current status. To do this, we need a legislator from District 14 who will truly work for ways to help its citizens rather than just vote against the opposition, as has been the case for the past number of years.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.