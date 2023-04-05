SIOUX CITY — The committees for the Woodbury County Democratic Party and the Woodbury County Republican Party now have all of their members in place for 2023-2024, following recent officer elections.

On March 29, the Woodbury County Democrats selected Amanda Gibson to serve as chair. Dave Dawson and Linda Santi were chosen as co-vice chairs. Leti O'Brien was tapped to serve as treasurer. And Karen Havlicek was reappointed committee secretary.

"We're excited to move forward with this blend of fresh, new members to join the experienced members with important historical perspective," Gibson said of the selections.

The month prior, on Feb. 21, the Woodbury County GOP announced its elected executive officers for the next year.

First-time Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City, was again named committee chairman. The position of "City Co-Chair" went to Suzan Stewart while Casaday Loomis is occupying the "County Co-Chair" seat. Kolby DeWitt will serve as secretary, Jake Jungers is the treasurer and La Tomah Hauff is the parliamentarian.

"In 2022, the Woodbury GOP won every race in which we fielded a candidate," Stewart said at the time. She then added: "Republicans in Woodbury County have made clear that they want us to keep our foot on the gas pedal, and continue the strong momentum that solidified Woodbury’s status as a red county." (At present, the lone Democratic state legislator for the county is first-term Sioux City Rep. J.D. Scholten.)