Historic Sioux City house of worship set for demolition

SIOUX CITY -- A historic house of worship in Sioux City's Rose Hill neighborhood is set to be demolished.
By voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for the demolition of the building, which was constructed in 1927 at 1518 Douglas St., and known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia. The council did not discuss the agenda item before the vote.
The structure is unsafe for use or occupancy, according to documents filed with the city. Based on records posted on the Sioux City Assessor's website, the church is currently owned by Ciudad Cristiana Ministerio Nueva Jerusalem. The property is assessed at $52,000.
A story published in The Journal in January 2011 states that volunteers had been working for several weeks to clean up and eventually restore the church into a new home for a growing Hispanic congregation.
The building first came to life in 1927 as Shaare Zion Synagogue. Mount Olive bought it in 1994. But due to declining membership in recent years, the church could not afford to fix leaks in the roof and make necessary repairs.
The City Council came close to red-tagging the building in April 2010, but concluded that the historic structure deserved a reprieve, according to the story. Jim Jung, preservation commission chairman, previously told The Journal the synagogue was on the National Register of Historic Places.
The city will go out for bid on the demolition project, which includes removal of debris and site work for an estimated cost of $175,000, on May 12. All bids are to be received by May 25. The project is expected to be completed sometime in August.
The church's claim to fame also includes being the home church and site of a double wedding ceremony for twins Esther "Eppie" Pauline Friedman (Ann) and Pauline "Popo" Esther Friedman (Abby), the syndicated advice columnists and Sioux City natives. The twins even got married in a double ceremony on July 2, 1939, at Shaare Zion Synagogue, where they wore identical wedding gowns.
The sisters grew up at 1722 Jackson St., went to Central High School and attended Morningside College, where they usually were in the limelight and always together.
In 1930, their picture was published in The Journal when they were 11 years old. The story announced the girls would present "a specialty song and dance number" at Shaare Zion Synagogue, along with another girl, Jackie Merline. Jackie's picture wasn't included, although the story said, "All are well known as clever juvenile entertainers."