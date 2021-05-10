Historic Sioux City house of worship set for demolition

SIOUX CITY -- A historic house of worship in Sioux City's Rose Hill neighborhood is set to be demolished.

By voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for the demolition of the building, which was constructed in 1927 at 1518 Douglas St., and known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia. The council did not discuss the agenda item before the vote.

The structure is unsafe for use or occupancy, according to documents filed with the city. Based on records posted on the Sioux City Assessor's website, the church is currently owned by Ciudad Cristiana Ministerio Nueva Jerusalem. The property is assessed at $52,000.

A story published in The Journal in January 2011 states that volunteers had been working for several weeks to clean up and eventually restore the church into a new home for a growing Hispanic congregation.

The building first came to life in 1927 as Shaare Zion Synagogue. Mount Olive bought it in 1994. But due to declining membership in recent years, the church could not afford to fix leaks in the roof and make necessary repairs.